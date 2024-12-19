AI in the Workplace: How to Reskill and Train Your Team, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Register for this webinar to understand how to prepare teams to adapt to the influence of AI in the workplace. Post this

Recent research on how AI is expected to transform workplace environments

Identifying common challenges faced when reskilling workforces to integrate AI technologies

Tactics for training employees to utilize AI tools more efficiently

Register for this webinar to understand how to prepare teams to adapt to the influence of AI in the workplace.

Join Christina Janzer (moderator), Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, Slack; Dr. Lilach Mollick, Co-Director of the Generative AI Lab at Wharton, Director of Pedagogy at Wharton Interactive, University of Pennsylvania; Gerald Kane, Department Head, C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Chair of Business Administration and Professor, Department of Management Information Systems, University of Georgia; and Haoqi Zhang, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Northwestern University, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in the Workplace: How to Reskill and Train Your Team.

