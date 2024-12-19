AI in the Workplace: How to Reskill and Train Your Team, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn what research shows about how AI will change the way work is completed. Attendees will gain insights into common challenges in reskilling workforces to incorporate AI. The featured speakers will share tactics for training the workforce to use AI more effectively.
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join researchers in a discussion about preparing for the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered future of work. Currently, many workplaces face challenges in adequately preparing their employees to effectively utilize AI, including issues around tool authorization, training requirements and communication strategies regarding AI.
In this webinar, the expert speaker will address these concerns by exploring actionable strategies that individuals, teams and leaders can employ to equip their workforces for the evolving workplace dynamics. The key learning points from this webinar include:
- Recent research on how AI is expected to transform workplace environments
- Identifying common challenges faced when reskilling workforces to integrate AI technologies
- Tactics for training employees to utilize AI tools more efficiently
Register for this webinar to understand how to prepare teams to adapt to the influence of AI in the workplace.
Join Christina Janzer (moderator), Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, Slack; Dr. Lilach Mollick, Co-Director of the Generative AI Lab at Wharton, Director of Pedagogy at Wharton Interactive, University of Pennsylvania; Gerald Kane, Department Head, C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Chair of Business Administration and Professor, Department of Management Information Systems, University of Georgia; and Haoqi Zhang, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Northwestern University, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in the Workplace: How to Reskill and Train Your Team.
