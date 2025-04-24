AI is Changing Everything: Products That Count Releases 2025 CPO Insights Report In Partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital

"Product leaders are no longer just influencing business strategy, they're driving it," said Renee Niemi, Products That Count Resident CPO. "What we're seeing is a definitive turning point: CPOs who lean into change are positioning themselves not just as innovators, but as future CEOs." Post this

Now available as a free downloadable eBook, the report is based on surveys and conversations with over 1,000 CPOs and highlights the five mission-critical shifts defining the next chapter of product leadership. This research continues the multi-year series that has become the definitive source on the evolving role of the Chief Product Officer.

Key findings include:

Brace for chaos: AI is accelerating the speed of development—and it's changing everything. Product leaders must navigate shrinking budgets, misaligned teams, and market uncertainty in real time.

Hire for adaptability: AI is blurring role boundaries—CPOs are building teams of generalist "Super" PMs who can move fast and flex across domains.

Redefine success metrics: Revenue is only part of the picture. Leading CPOs prioritize retention, time-to-value, and long-term engagement.

Own M&A strategy: CPOs are now central to M&A execution, using it as a survival tactic for acquiring talent, tech, and growth at scale.

Fast-track to CEO: Product-first models push more CPOs into top executive roles, including CEO, COO, and board positions.

Products That Count projects that by 2030, companies without a Chief Product Officer will become obsolete. With support from Capgemini and Mighty Capital, this report offers a blueprint for what product excellence looks like in an AI-first era.

Download the full 2025 CPO Insights Report to access exclusive data, frameworks, and insights from the world's top product leaders.

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is the world's largest nonprofit community, engaging 500,000+ product managers and Chief Product Officers (CPOs) united by a mission: to empower everyone to build products that truly count. In a world flooded with products, only a few ignite passion, deliver value at scale, and transform lives. Behind those exceptional products are visionary CPOs and high-performing product teams driving innovation at the most bleeding-edge companies. We recognize these trailblazers through our coveted Awards, accelerate careers from PM to the C-suite and beyond through daily best practices, and serve as the trusted advisor to nearly all Fortune 1000 CPOs. Our Corporate Alliance includes Walmart, Ford, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Amplitude, and more. The most admired product leaders across industries serve on our Advisory Council, guiding the future of product leadership. Together, we're shaping a future where every product counts. Learn more at productsthatcount.org

ABOUT CAPGEMINI

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Learn more at www.capgemini.com

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

CONTACT

Emma Shirlin

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emma Shirlin, Products That Count, 1 8287020154, [email protected]

SOURCE Products That Count