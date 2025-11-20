AI Is Creating Jobs, Not Just Replacing Them: CC&N Expands Technician Hiring Across Wisconsin

"The jobs we are adding represent the front line of the AI infrastructure boom," Witkofski added. "Our teams are building some of the most high-tech systems in the world, right here in Wisconsin." Post this

CC&N designs, builds, and maintains the wired and wireless networks that connect today's workplaces, data centers, and industrial environments. The company is seeking new technicians to join what it calls the "modern-day blue-collar tech workforce," which include hands-on professionals trained to install and maintain the physical infrastructure that powers AI, automation, and digital communication.

The roles offer fast-track training, paid travel, and employee ownership through CC&N's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Many current technicians come from skilled trades, the military, or technical backgrounds, and no college degree is required.

"The first Industrial Revolution was powered by machines and manufacturing," said Rob Dillon, CEO of OwnersEdge, the employee-owned parent company of CC&N. "Today's revolution is unfolding right in front of our eyes, powered by AI, and most people don't realize how quickly it is taking hold. The great news is that while AI may live in the cloud, it requires infrastructure that is being built by people on the ground, right here in our backyard. Every digital revolution starts with human hands, and that is where CC&N's skilled labor comes in."

As part of its hiring efforts, CC&N encourages job seekers interested in hands-on technology careers to learn more about the open technician positions and apply today.

"As industries evolve to keep pace with automation, CC&N is expanding because technology still needs people—people who build, connect, and keep it running," Witkofski said. "That's the story we're proud to tell."

About CC&N

Founded in 1985, CC&N is a premier provider and manager of cabling installation support services, distributed antenna systems, emergency responder radio communication systems, Wi-Fi engineering/design and uninterruptible power supply procurement/installation services. CC&N has spent decades building an experienced team that delivers customers depth of knowledge, exceptional craftsmanship, reliable on-time delivery and highly responsive customer care. The company has offices in Brookfield, Menasha, Eau Claire and Madison to provide both project and service work to small, mid-size and enterprise companies in a wide range of businesses and industries. CC&N is a 100% employee-owned ESOP and an OwnersEdge operating company.

About OwnersEdge

Based in Waukesha, Wis., OwnersEdge Inc. is a 100% employee-owned ESOP holding company that strives to invest in and build sustainable businesses throughout the Midwest. The operating companies within the OwnersEdge portfolio utilize their industry expertise to drive business growth and create value for stakeholders including customers, communities and the ESOP employee owners. The existing companies in its portfolio – Asche & Spencer, BAYCOM, CC&N, Implecho and QComp Technologies – provide diverse products and services to a variety of market segments ranging from public safety to construction to manufacturing and music production.

