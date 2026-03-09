AI Is Generating More Options and Slower Decisions, New Book Warns C-Suite Leaders

"AI is not the advantage. The companies being left behind in the AI era aren't technology laggards — they're leadership laggards. AI gives everyone the same signals. Strategic Fitness determines who acts on them." — Lars Nordenlund Post this

"This is not a technology problem — it is a leadership problem," Nordenlund writes.

The book introduces the concept of Strategic Fitness: an enterprise capability to sense change early, decide under uncertainty, and execute with coherence at market speed. Nordenlund argues that most corporate leadership systems were designed for a slower world and have not been redesigned to match the pace AI now demands.

At the center of the book are three paradoxes Nordenlund identifies in AI-era organizations:

The Intelligence Paradox: More AI produces more signals — but judgment, accountability, and commitment don't scale with it, so trade-offs stay implicit and execution loses coherence.

The Strategic Planning Paradox: Competition speeds up while planning cycles stay annual — so resource reallocation always waits for the next budget cycle.

The Innovation Paradox: Experimentation gets cheaper, but scaling gets harder — value stalls without workflow integration and clear ownership of outcomes.

Nordenlund draws on leadership experience across Microsoft, Canon, and multiple AI ventures in computer vision and enterprise SaaS. The book is positioned not as a technology adoption guide but as a practical reset for CEOs and boards navigating compounding disruption.

To support the publication, Nordenlund & Company is launching a limited 2026 Executive Briefing and Roundtable Series for CEOs and board members across select U.S. and European cities. California briefings begin in Newport Beach, San Diego, and Palo Alto.

