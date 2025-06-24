AI is Outpacing Human Competency: 2025 Global Data Literacy Benchmark reveals emerging crisis in AI oversight deficit and widening capability gap

"AI maturity is not about having the most advanced models, it's about having the most capable people" said Jane Crofts, CEO, Data To The People. "Before we scale AI, we must scale understanding." Post this

The 2025 Global Data Literacy Benchmark highlights an emerging crisis in AI oversight: while artificial intelligence systems are rapidly being embedded into decision-making processes, the human competencies required to guide, question, and validate those systems are not developing at the same pace.

"We're seeing the spread of AI far outpacing our ability to oversee it," said Jane Crofts, CEO, Data To The People. "AI is being used to make decisions that affect people's lives, from hiring to healthcare to finance, and the critical human capabilities to challenge or explain these outputs just aren't there yet."

While the number of Coaches has increased from 11% to 13%, the data shows that this growth is not fast enough to support the 37% of workers still classified as Curious. Key competencies, such as data governance, data interpretation, and identifying problems using data, remain the weakest areas across the board.

AI Readiness Demands Human Competence

True AI readiness is not just about tools or infrastructure; it's about people. The 2025 Global Data Literacy Benchmark reveals that fewer than one in eight workers have the combined capabilities to effectively oversee AI outputs.

To be considered AI-ready, organisations need employees who can:

Govern data ethically from collection through deployment

Question AI recommendations and understand the data behind them

Validate insights for accuracy and context

Communicate findings effectively

Intervene when automated outputs go astray

"AI maturity is not about having the most advanced models, it's about having the most capable people" said Crofts. "Before we scale AI, we must scale understanding."

The Global Data Literacy Benchmark provides an opportunity for organisations to see how they measure up against their industry, region, and occupations.

"We've made it possible for organisations to measure and compare themselves to a global data literacy benchmark, allowing them to better understand the landscape in which they operate," said Crofts. With a range of self-serve and full-service offerings, Data To The People provides the tools and expertise organisations need to measure, map, and develop data literacy within their organisation.

For more information on how to measure data literacy across your organisation, and access the Global Data Literacy Benchmark, visit: https://www.datatothepeople.org/gdlb

