AI Is Recommending Products to 900 Million People a Week- 78% of Brands Aren't in the Answer.

"For years, businesses competed for Google's first page. Today they're competing to become the answer an AI gives - and our data shows three out of four brands aren't even in the conversation. That's not a visibility problem; it's a revenue problem," said Rahul Amarendra, CEO of CommerceV3. Post this

Yet most brands are absent from these conversations. CommerceV3 analyzed 1 million+ AI shopping prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity and found that 78% of eCommerce brands failed to appear in AI-generated recommendations in their own product categories. The full findings, including invisibility rates by category and methodology, are published today in the company's AI Visibility Report.

"The way consumers discover brands has fundamentally changed," said Rahul Amarendra, CEO of CommerceV3. "For years, businesses competed for Google's first page. Today they're competing to become the answer an AI gives - and our data shows three out of four brands aren't even in the conversation. That's not a visibility problem; it's a revenue problem."

The shift, by the numbers

393% - year-over-year growth in AI-sourced traffic to U.S. retail sites in Q1 2026 (Adobe Analytics); AI-referred retail traffic is up more than 14x since Adobe began tracking it in October 2024.

42% - how much better AI-referred visitors convert versus traditional traffic, with revenue per visit 37% higher (Adobe Analytics, 2026).

$262 billion - global online holiday sales influenced by AI in 2025, one in five dollars spent online (Salesforce).

59% faster - sales growth for retailers that deployed AI shopping agents versus those that did not, during the 2025 holiday season (Salesforce).

56% - share of U.S. consumers who used generative AI for holiday shopping in 2025, up from 11% a year earlier (industry survey data); 71% of consumers say they want generative AI integrated into their shopping experience (Capgemini).

25% - the decline in traditional search volume Gartner projected by 2026 as consumers shift to AI chatbots and virtual agents.

78% - eCommerce brands that fail to appear in AI-generated recommendations in their own categories (CommerceV3 AI Visibility Report, 2026 — 12 million prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity).

CV3 Nexa- Agentic AI Growth Suite brings together specialized AI agents spanning Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), AI citations and visibility monitoring, AI-driven content, programmatic SEO, and Agentic Conversion Rate Optimization - the revenue engine of the suite. Unlike traditional SEO platforms built to win search rankings, CommerceV3 optimizes the full journey: how brands are discovered and recommended by AI systems, and how that traffic converts once it arrives.

The economics of that second step are increasingly decisive. With AI visitors already converting 42% better and spending 37% more per visit than traditional traffic, brands that capture even a modest share of AI-driven discovery stand to outperform competitors still optimizing for a shrinking keyword landscape.

For long-standing CommerceV3 customers, that combination of technology, expertise, and continuous innovation has been central to the partnership.

"For over 10 years, CommerceV3 has been much more than just another eCommerce platform or service provider. Their team takes the time to understand our business, identify opportunities, and find practical ways to improve performance. I especially appreciate their focus on innovation and staying ahead of changes in eCommerce, including AI solutions, search and conversion optimization," said Stephen Brown, Director of eCommerce at US Auto Supply.

CommerceV3 offers the platform through SaaS licensing, white-label partnerships that let agencies deliver AI-driven growth under their own brand, and fully managed services. The company recently expanded its U.S. leadership team to support demand from North American brands and agencies.

"Visibility is the entry ticket, not the prize," said David Bonthrone, Chief Client Officer at CommerceV3. "The winners of the next five years will be the brands that turn AI discovery into measurable revenue. That is the problem we built CommerceV3 to solve."

CommerceV3 offers the platform through SaaS licensing, white-label partnerships that let agencies deliver AI-driven growth under their own brand, and fully managed services. The company recently expanded its U.S. leadership team to support demand from North American brands and agencies

About CommerceV3

CommerceV3 is an AI-native commerce growth company helping brands increase visibility, traffic, and revenue in the era of AI-driven discovery. Built on 20 years of digital commerce expertise and more than $1 billion in annual GMV across its client base, CommerceV3 combines specialized AI agents with proven growth strategies to make organizations more discoverable across AI-powered search, recommendation, and commerce platforms. The company serves brands, agencies, and enterprise organizations through SaaS licensing, white-label partnerships, and managed AI services.

Media Contact

Teena Minhas, CommerceV3, 1 9174994303, [email protected], https://commercev3.com/

SOURCE CommerceV3