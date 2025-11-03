AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Leadership and Transforming Organizations

In the next 24 months, leadership will evolve from managing people to orchestrating intelligence, human and machine alike. Post this

A Practical Guide to the Next Era of Leadership

The AI CEO Executive Briefing blends foresight with practical action. Attendees will explore:

AI Trends Overview – The uber forces driving automation and leadership disruption.

Playbook Frameworks – How the SHE Loop (Signals → Hypotheses → Experiments) and 90-50-10 Mindset build readiness and agility.

Implementation Tactics – Demonstrations from the new AI CEO Tech Stack, including UberPrompt framework strategies and curated tool recommendations.

Live Q&A – Real-time discussion on how to apply AI across teams and operations.

Participants receive the AI CEO Playbook, a foresight-driven guide for AI-era leadership, and the AI CEO Trend Map, a 13" × 19" visual intelligence sheet charting the catalysts shaping the intelligent enterprise.

Why It Matters

The impact of AI on corporate structure is accelerating, from digital avatars leading investor calls to startups experimenting with algorithmic decision-making. Amazon's recent 14,000 AI-related layoffs highlight how rapidly automation is reshaping operations and workforce dynamics.

Former Google X executive Mo Gawdat warned that CEOs should not celebrate their efficiency gains from AI too soon, as their own roles may also be "on the chopping block." As automation accelerates, leaders must rethink how strategy, accountability, and creativity coexist with machine intelligence.

Event Details

Title: AI CEO: The Shift Is Here

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PT

Format: Live virtual session with Q&A (recording provided)

Registration: https://ubertrends.com/academy

About Ubertrends Academy

Ubertrends Academy helps leaders decode long-horizon societal and technological shifts into actionable strategies and foresight-driven playbooks, bridging innovation, operations, and narrative design.

Michael Tchong, recognized by The Daily Telegraph as "America's most influential trend-spotter," is a global keynote speaker on innovation, digital transformation, and the future of leadership.

