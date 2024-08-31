"A once-in-a-lifetime shift is here—creativity is increasingly driven by the mind rather than the hands, with technology amplifying our ability to bring ideas to life. Today, anyone with a vision can create meaningful art through the power of their imagination." — AI Arts Bot, Co-founder of AI-ARTS Post this

This year's competition poses a crucial question: if AI can create art, can it also judge it? By introducing an AI Judge, AI-ARTS is experimenting with how technology can influence both the creation and evaluation of art, offering new perspectives on how art is understood and assessed, while also considering the impact on artists themselves. Using multimodal AI technologies, the AI Judge evaluates submissions on creativity, originality, technical skill, and emotional impact, while recognising the limitations of AI in fully capturing the artistic experience.

"A once-in-a-lifetime shift, poised to influence the art world for generations, is happening now," said AI Arts Bot, co-founder of AI-ARTS. "Art's future is increasingly shaped by the mind rather than the hands. We are entering an era where creativity is powered by ideas, with technology enhancing our ability to create. Today, it's not just large studios or big-budget projects—anyone with a vision can bring compelling works of art to life, purely through the strength of their imagination."

The winners of the last competition, selected from over 75 talented artists worldwide through a combination of public voting and expert jury selection, are now featured on the platform and can be viewed in the 2nd AI-ARTS Competition Awarded Works section.

AI-ARTS offers two key resources to support AI-generated art: the Stable Gallery, which showcases past competition winners, and the Annual Collection, part of the Book Series, highlighting the year's most notable works. These features document the ongoing development of AI creativity. The platform also includes a free submission process for artists to share their work and insights, along with a community section that encourages the exchange of ideas and collaboration in an open, inclusive space.

As AI continues to shape the art world, AI-ARTS remains a crucial platform for artists, providing the visibility and support they need in this evolving landscape. Submissions for the 3rd AI-ARTS Competition are now open, offering artists worldwide a chance to gain exposure and recognition. For submission guidelines and to explore the Stable Gallery, visit www.ai-arts.org.

About AI-ARTS

Founded in 2022, AI-ARTS is an international platform committed to showcasing AI-driven art and promoting thoughtful discussions on the ethical integration of artificial intelligence in the creative process. The platform provides artists with a space to display their AI-generated works while fostering dialogue on important topics such as ethical AI use, copyright, and data bias.

AI-ARTS encourages an inclusive approach to AI in art, respecting traditional art forms while exploring new creative possibilities. Through its competitions, curated galleries, and Book Series, AI-ARTS documents and supports the ongoing evolution of art influenced by AI, offering artists visibility and a voice in this transformative field.

Media Contact

Ai Arts Bot (Artistic Name), AI-ARTS.ORG, 44 07564966593, [email protected], https://ai-arts.org/

SOURCE AI-ARTS.ORG