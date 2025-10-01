AI Knowhow Reaches 100 Episodes, Marking a Milestone in Professional Service AI Insight

The conversation about AI is shifting. Leaders no longer want to know if they should adopt AI, but how to do it responsibly and profitably. That's the space AI Knowhow is built for and the reason our next 100 episodes will be even more relevant than our first. Post this

Hosted by Courtney Baker and featuring regular roundtable interviews with Knownwell CEO David DeWolf and Chief Product and Technology Officer Mohan Rao, AI Knowhow has become a trusted source for C-suite leaders in professional services and beyond, offering frameworks and insights for applying AI in ways that align with long-term business transformation.

In addition to Knownwell's C-suite, each episode includes interviews with AI experts who share their perspectives on both practical AI applications and the future of AI. Notable guests from the first 100 episodes have included Logan Kilpatrick of Google DeepMind, regular Forbes columnist Dr. Pia Lauritzen, Outreach CEO Abhijit Mitra, and numerous other business leaders, authors, and thinkers shaping the present and future of AI.

"Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone worth celebrating, but for us it's just the beginning," said Courtney Baker, host of AI Knowhow and CMO of Knownwell. "Knownwell's mission is to elevate the dignity of human work through the application of AI. As we look to the next 100 episodes of AI Knowhow, we're committed to showing executives how AI can amplify, not replace, human ingenuity."

David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell, added: "The conversation about AI is shifting. Leaders no longer want to know if they should adopt AI, but how to do it responsibly and profitably. That's the space AI Knowhow is built for and the reason our next 100 episodes will be even more relevant than our first."

Mohan Rao, Chief Product & Technology Officer, emphasized the forward-looking vision: "We're seeing companies in a wide range of industries move from AI experimentation to disciplined execution. AI Knowhow is evolving right alongside them, bringing clarity to what it means to embed AI into culture, driving predictable growth and revolutionizing business models in the process."

About AI Knowhow

AI Knowhow is a weekly podcast from Knownwell that's designed for executives navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Each episode blends roundtable insights from Knownwell leaders with expert guest interviews and practical commentary on AI news. The show equips business leaders with actionable strategies to apply AI effectively and responsibly. Learn more at knownwell.com/podcast, and submit recommended guests for the show to [email protected].

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services companies with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore Knownwell's transformative platform and talk with our team, please visit knownwell.com.

