AI launch, global expansion, industry recognition, and hiring additions in 2024 generate New Year momentum for Opus 2

"Law firms have a real sense of urgency to modernise the workflows, technologies, and approaches related to litigation and international arbitration—largely driven by the rapid evolution of generative AI that's reshaping dispute resolution and the legal industry as a whole," said Greg Blackman, Opus 2 CEO. "The foundation we've built, from investing in research and development to expanding our teams and global reach, positions us enviably to help customers navigate this disruptive legal tech landscape while delivering maximum value to their clients."

Being ahead of the curve played a key role as Opus 2 experienced record business growth in 2024. In addition to the staff and office additions listed below, the company added 36 new Opus 2 Cases customers, a third of which are Global 200 law firms. With its highest net retention rate to date (120 percent), the company's already strong customer base continued to expand their case management software use at leading firms like BakerHostetler, Norton Rose Fulbright, Troutman Pepper Locke, and Vorys.

Opus 2 Hearings—the company's industry-leading software and services solution for streamlining dispute resolution proceedings—underpinned 75 percent of The Lawyer Top 20 Cases of 2024, including high-profile global litigation cases Skatteforvaltningen v Solo Capital Partners LLP & Ors and Russian Aircraft Insurance Claims.

The following high-level summary outlines the company's most impactful efforts and accomplishments from the past year:

Successful launch of advanced AI capabilities

Pioneering advancements in AI, Opus 2 introduced new features that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of legal teams. These include document and transcript analysis, document and transcript summarisation, and advanced query capabilities, enabling users to extract deeper insights, enhance their command of the facts, and streamline workflows with greater ease. While AI made the headlines, every solution also introduced continual capability upgrades to key features, user experiences, workflows, integrations, and more.

Strengthened leadership with key executive hires

In 2024, Opus 2 welcomed several distinguished leaders to its team, including Greg Blackman, Chief Executive Officer; Will Carter, Chief Revenue Officer; and Beau Wysong, Senior Vice President Global Marketing. Their expertise has further fortified the company's strategic vision, ensuring continued innovation and excellence in delivering solutions that empower legal professionals worldwide.

Significant company expansion

This year marked a period of remarkable growth for Opus 2. The company expanded its global footprint by opening new offices in Hong Kong, the UAE, and Kansas City, reflecting its commitment to supporting clients wherever they operate. Additionally, Opus 2 achieved a nearly 20 percent increase in full-time employees, underscoring its dedication to scaling operations to meet growing demand.

Recognition for award-winning excellence

Opus 2's innovation and impact were recognised with prestigious industry accolades in 2024. The company was honored with a CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution and a Bronze Stevie Award from the American Business Awards, highlighting its leadership in legal technology. In addition, the company was awarded an EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second year in a row, honouring its dedication to sustainability.

Deeper engagement with the global legal community

In 2024, Opus 2 actively engaged with the global legal community through numerous initiatives. The company participated in 30-plus industry events and more than a dozen speaking engagements internationally. Additionally, its support for legal non-profit initiatives like Cycle to Paw at Paris Arbitration Week and Dubai Arbitration Week Cycle as well as Carols for Pro Bono reinforced its dedication to giving back. The company also published a litigation department research report, offering critical insights for the profession. Opus 2's appointment to co-chair of Greener Litigation reflects its commitment to sustainable practices.

Foundational partnerships with top arbitral institutions

Continuing to redefine the future of dispute resolution, Opus 2 partnered with leading arbitration institutions to develop innovative solutions for arbitration. These initiatives focused on centralising key documents, improving collaboration, and aligning stakeholders, ensuring seamless processes for practitioners navigating complex cases.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

