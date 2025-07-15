AI Law and Business: A New Legal Treatise Just Published by Law.com Scholar

AI Law and Business offers legal professionals the context, clarity, and insight they need to understand and lead in an era defined by intelligent technologies. Post this

"AI Law and Business offers legal professionals the context, clarity, and insight they need to understand and lead in an era defined by intelligent technologies," said Lazette Jackson, Vice President of Professional Education & Practical Insights Publications at Law.com Scholar. "This is not just a timely resource, it's a forward-looking guide for those shaping the legal frameworks of tomorrow."

About the Authors:

Jason Krieser, Co-Head of McDermott's Technology & Outsourcing Practice and co-founder of the firm's AI Cross-Practice Group, is a globally recognized leader in AI, cloud computing, and outsourcing.

Shawn C. Helms, Co-Head of McDermott's Technology & Outsourcing Practice and Co-founder of the Firm's AI Cross-Practice Group. He specializes in AI, blockchain, digital health, and complex tech transactions.

Christopher Cyrus served as McDermott's Director of AI Innovation, bringing a unique combination of litigation experience and AI strategy to this role guiding enterprise-wide technology adoption.

Topics Include:

U.S. state and federal AI regulations

International laws and industry standards

Intellectual property and data privacy

AI in employment law and ethics

Contracts, tort liability, and risk mitigation

Anticipatory governance and future challenges

"AI is not just a technological shift, it's a legal and ethical inflection point," said Shawn. "AI will be ubiquitous and will color every major legal issue facing companies today: data governance, intellectual property, liability, antitrust, consumer protection, employment / labor law, and regulatory compliance. AI Law and Business will help equip professionals with the insights needed to provide strategic advice in this new era of AI."

"As AI continues to transform industries at an unprecedented pace, legal frameworks must evolve just as quickly to keep up," said Jason. "We see a fundamental shift in how businesses operate, make decisions, and interact with consumers, and the legal implications are vast. AI Law and Business will help legal and business leaders stay ahead of the curve, not just react to it."

Whether you're navigating legal risk, developing AI policies, or advising clients on compliance, AI Law and Business is a must-have reference for staying informed and ahead in the age of intelligent technology.

