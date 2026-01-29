AI Leader Smriti Kirubanandan Joins Innovaccer as Managing Director to Scale Gravity Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miss.Smriti Kirubanandan has joined Innovaccer as Managing Director, where she will lead the company's Gravity platform, focusing on enterprise-scale adoption of artificial intelligence and data-driven transformation across healthcare.
In this role, Kirubanandan will translate advanced AI and data science into high-impact, real-world use cases for large healthcare organizations. She will oversee Gravity's strategy, platform evolution, and execution as Innovaccer expands its footprint across the healthcare ecosystem.
Kirubanandan brings deep experience in AI, data science, and platform-led enterprise transformation, with a track record of moving AI from pilot projects into scalable, production-ready solutions. Her approach applies creative, design-led thinking through a transformation technology lens for enterprises to deliver measurable outcomes.
A globally recognized leader, Kirubanandan has participated in discussions at World Economic Forum events, including Davos, contributing to conversations on AI, data systems, and enterprise transformation. She is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, a UCLA Public Health Hall of Fame inductee, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (UK).
Gravity is a core component of Innovaccer's platform ecosystem, enabling organizations to unify data, operationalize analytics, and embed AI into decision-making workflows. Kirubanandan's appointment underscores Innovaccer's commitment to building enterprise-grade AI infrastructure for healthcare.
