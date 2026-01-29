AI Leader Smriti Kirubanandan Joins Innovaccer as Managing Director to Scale Gravity Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miss.Smriti Kirubanandan has joined Innovaccer as Managing Director, where she will lead the company's Gravity platform, focusing on enterprise-scale adoption of artificial intelligence and data-driven transformation across healthcare.

In this role, Kirubanandan will translate advanced AI and data science into high-impact, real-world use cases for large healthcare organizations. She will oversee Gravity's strategy, platform evolution, and execution as Innovaccer expands its footprint across the healthcare ecosystem.