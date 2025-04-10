AI Maintenance Genie Agent by Unvired Is Certified by SAP as Built with SAP Business AI

"We're not just digitizing maintenance processes; we're reimagining how technicians interact with complex equipment data. Embedding Generative AI into Maintenance workflows empowers faster, smarter decisions—enhancing asset reliability, and reducing costs." said Alok Pant, CEO of Unvired. Post this

"The SAP Certification of our AI Maintenance Genie Agent is a significant milestone for Unvired and strengthens our position in the SAP ecosystem," said Alok Pant, CEO of Unvired. We're not just digitizing maintenance processes; we're fundamentally reimagining how technicians interact with complex equipment maintenance data. By embedding Generative AI into maintenance workflows, we augment technicians and supervisors to make better, faster decisions—driving asset reliability, reducing lifecycle costs, and increasing operational efficiency."

Built for SAP EAM/Plant Maintenance, the key AI capabilities of Genie include:

Assisting Technicians in Notification Creation & Closure: Genie helps technicians close notifications faster and more accurately by suggesting appropriate codes for object parts and damage codes. It validates equipment records and proposes failure mode codes, ensuring accurate and efficient maintenance operations.

Sub-Component Analysis: Genie analyses historical data from notifications, work orders, purchase requisitions, and invoices to uncover patterns in sub-component damage and associated costs. By identifying patterns, Genie helps you manage assets effectively, optimize supply chain performance, and prevent future breakdowns.

Intelligent Document Searches: Genie assists technicians with semantic search to find AI-enabled precise answers to their questions by extracting data from asset manuals & procedures using retrieval augmented generation (RAG) enabled by the SAP HANA vector engine.

Cross-Platform Deployment: Genie seamlessly integrates with SAP S/4HANA, offering a cross-platform experience across Web ( Fiori App ) and mobile (iOS, Android, and Windows).

The Unvired AI Maintenance Genie is listed on the SAP-certified Solutions Directory and can also be found on the SAP Store.

"SAP's rigorous certification process confirms that Genie meets technical compliance standards, integrates flawlessly with SAP solutions via SAP Integration Suite, and adheres to Responsible AI and SAP AI Ethics Policies. This isn't just a tool – it's a trusted tool, built to elevate maintenance workflows", said Srinivasan Subramanian, CTO of Unvired.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Unvired AI Maintenance Genie Agent 1.0 is built with SAP Business AI, and integrated with SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management using Generative AI Hub in SAP AI Core. These tools facilitate the embedding of AI features and process innovations across SAP's portfolio and partner applications allowing the SAP ecosystem to develop cutting-edge AI applications for faster customer innovation.

About Company

Unvired is a certified SAP partner headquartered in Houston, Texas, with over a decade of experience delivering AI-powered Connected Worker solutions for Maintenance, Operations, Warehousing, and HSE. Our solutions include mobile apps for Asset Management, Inventory/Warehouse Management, Digital Forms, Safe Work Permits, and AI Agents for EAM and HSE. We help customers make better decisions by leveraging AI, data, and analytics to reimagine how work gets done.

With a global customer base spanning North America, Europe, APAC, and South Africa, Unvired is a trusted name in digital transformation for the industrial workforce. Learn more or schedule a demo at https://unvired.com/.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Susheel Kumar, Unvired Inc, 1 7135602760, [email protected], https://unvired.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Unvired Inc