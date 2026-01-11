AI Makes Bespoke Digital Health Tools Viable for Clinics and Practices

Whitesmith has unveiled a working AI health companion that demonstrates how clinics can now build specialist digital tools for defined patient groups. The development shows AI has lowered the economic and technical barriers that previously made bespoke clinical software impractical.

LONDON and COIMBRA, Portugal, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovation studio Whitesmith has demonstrated how recent advances in AI have made specialist digital health tools viable for individual clinics for the first time. To demonstrate the shift, the studio unveiled Methylation Coach AI, a fully functional AI health companion developed in just four days - a process that previously took weeks or months. The release serves as a proof-of-concept for clinics and private practices, demonstrating that Artificial Intelligence has sufficiently lowered development costs to allow small healthcare organizations to build proprietary, evidence-based software for niche patient communities.

The Unit Economics of "Micro-Health" "We can now build niche, clinically useful tools that were never commercially viable before. AI made the unit economics work," said Rafael Jegundo, CEO of Whitesmith. "Two years ago, the opportunity cost was too high. Today, we can prototype a tool that connects genetic data with nutritional intake in four or five days."

This shift allows for the emergence of "Micro-Health" - digital tools designed not for millions of users, but for specific patient subgroups or even individual clinic patient lists.

Extending the Clinic's Reach The studio argues that this technology solves a critical gap in patient care: the time between appointments.

"Most health decisions happen between visits. The doctor is not there when you are choosing lunch or managing a symptom at home," Jegundo explained. "We are going to see more clinics building their own 'Concierge Apps' - tools that extend their specific care philosophy into those moments.".

Safe Innovation via Synthetic Data Addressing concerns regarding privacy and regulation in healthcare software, Whitesmith's development process highlights the use of synthetic data. By prototyping with generated profiles rather than live patient records, clinics can validate technical concepts and utility without immediately incurring heavy compliance risks.

Methylation Coach AI The proof-of-concept app, Methylation Coach AI, uses an LLM to analyze user-uploaded genetic data against nutritional logs (via integration with Cronometer) to offer real-time guidance on biochemical balance. It is available now on iOS and Android.

About Whitesmith: Whitesmith is a London- and Coimbra-based innovation studio providing fractional CTO services and AI transformation for organizations. The company helps clients turn emerging technology into practical, human-centred products.

Media Contact

Mat Bennett, Whitesmith, 44 2392460000, [email protected], www.whitesmith.co

SOURCE Whitesmith