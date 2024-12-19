AI Makes the Call: Returned.com Debuts First-Ever Voice AI for Automated Return Calls

"After months of hard work, we are excited to finally share the expanded capabilities of our AI Return Agent." explains Eliza Lin, CPO of Returned.com. "This launch is just the beginning. We're harnessing the power of AI to give users back their most precious resource—their time." Post this

The new voice AI capability represents a major leap forward in Returned.com's mission to eliminate return-related stress. Key features include:

Effortlessly bypassing hold times and navigating complex phone trees

Communicating with representatives using natural language

Negotiating return policies and exceptions

Seamless integration with the existing AI Return Agent®

Enhanced Customer Experience

The voice technology enhances Returned.com's AI Return Agent®, intelligently deploying when additional support is needed to complete a return. While users won't directly control or see the voice AI in action, they'll benefit from its ability to handle complex return scenarios behind the scenes.

"After months of hard work, we are excited to finally share the expanded capabilities of our AI Return Agent." explains Eliza Lin, CPO of Returned.com. "This launch is just the beginning. We're harnessing the power of AI to give users back their most precious resource—their time."

Experience the Technology

Listen to a sample of Returned.com's voice AI in action as it successfully navigates a return call with a J.Crew customer service representative: https://bit.ly/4fnMRKS

Building on Success

This launch builds upon Returned.com's successful app debut in October 2024. The company continues to expand its capabilities while maintaining its commitment to strengthening retailer-consumer relationships. The voice AI feature has undergone extensive testing to ensure natural, effective communication that adheres to retail protocols.

Industry Impact

By introducing advanced voice automation, Returned.com sets a new standard for returns management, simplifying the process and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable shopping solutions. As return volumes continue to grow across the retail industry, Returned.com's automated solution tackles a critical pain point for both consumers and retailers: the time and resources spent on customer service interactions.

About Returned.com

Founded in 2023 in Boulder, Colorado, Returned.com is revolutionizing the online shopping experience by eliminating return-related stress. The company's app currently supports returns for over 131 major retailers, with more being added regularly. By combining advanced AI technology with personalized support, Returned.com streamlines the entire return process.

Download the Returned.com app from the Apple App Store or visit www.returned.com for more information.

