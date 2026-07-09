AI Master's Degree Market Report 2026 by OnlineMastersColleges.com(OMC)

The AI master's degree market remains one of the strongest graduate education markets in the United States. Driven by rapid employer adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, growing demand for machine learning talent, and continued university investment in AI-focused graduate programs, enrollment and program availability have expanded significantly over the past five years.

RENO, Nev., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

KEY FINDINGS

AI master's enrollment has grown approximately 35–40% since 2019.

AI master's enrollment is growing roughly 10–15 times faster than overall graduate enrollment.

Universities offering AI-focused master's programs have roughly doubled in the past five years.

AI master's graduates continue to earn substantial salary premiums relative to comparable bachelor's-level technology professionals.

Employer demand remains particularly strong for machine learning engineers, AI researchers, NLP specialists, and advanced data scientists.

Many AI master's programs can generate positive return on investment within two to five years.

OMC AI MASTER'S MARKET OUTLOOK SCORECARD

Employer Demand : A+

Salary Potential : A+

Enrollment Momentum : A

Program Accessibility : A

Long-Term Outlook : A

Saturation Risk : B

Overall OMC AI Market Grade : A

OMC AI MASTER'S PROGRAM CENSUS

Programs Analyzed : 122

Programs Not Requiring GRE : 97%

Programs Accepting Non-CS Backgrounds : 82%

Median Program Cost : $34,170

Median Credits Required : 30

Public Universities : 56%

Private Universities : 44%

OMC RESEARCH FINDING

97% of AI-focused master's programs analyzed by OMC do not require GRE scores, and 82% accept applicants from non-computer-science backgrounds.

This finding suggests that AI graduate education has become significantly more accessible than many prospective students assume.

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SOURCE Online Master's Colleges