AI Meets Data Security: GTB Technologies Unveils Live Demos and Discussions at RSA 2025

Highlights Include:

Live Briefing Session:

Wednesday, April 30 | 2:40 PM

South Briefing Center

This official conference session explores how to use artificial intelligence to enhance data protection. Attendees will learn to effectively fortify data security and mitigate vulnerabilities in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Additionally, discover how GTB Lifeguard AI™ can help identify both insider and outsider threats, enhancing your ability to protect critical data with unmatched precision.

Live Interactive Sessions:

Navigating the Future of DLP with Data Security:

Explore our expert-crafted guide to the essential and advanced capabilities of modern Data Loss Prevention and data security platforms—designed to help enterprises evaluate, deploy, and scale with confidence.

Vendor Assessments and Strategic Market Insights:

In-depth analysis of the cybersecurity vendor landscape, featuring comparative frameworks and guidance to help organizations make informed, future-ready technology decisions.

Data Security Expert Series:

Deep dives into best practices, strategic approaches, and innovative solutions for safeguarding sensitive data.

"The evolution of cybersecurity is predicated on intelligence coupled with precision," stated Daniel Jay, Sr. Product Manager at GTB Technologies. "At RSA 2025, we're not simply exhibiting technology—we're articulating a vision for how AI can transcend the data security status quo. With innovations like GTB Lifeguard AI™, we're empowering organizations to anticipate threats, adapt in real-time, and build a more resilient digital future. This is the evolution of data protection—and it starts now."

GTB's Data Security Experts will be available at Booth N-6559 (North Expo) throughout the event, offering opportunities to connect with cybersecurity specialists and explore how AI is redefining enterprise data security.

For more details, visit: https://gttb.com/rsa-2025/

About GTB Technologies

GTB Technologies, a leader in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Cybersecurity, is committed to engineering excellence, innovation, and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Its latest offering is the innovative GTB Lifeguard AI™ platform, a cutting-edge solution designed to accurately detect and prevent unauthorized data exfiltration, thereby aiding compliance with regulations such as GDPR and PCI.

GTB's "Get the Best™" approach offers best-in-class protection for organizations, ensuring unmatched security for intellectual property and sensitive data in the AI era. As a leader in robust cybersecurity, DLP, and Data Security solutions, GTB is your premier choice. Visit us during RSA or at https://thebestdatasecurity.com to discover how we can strengthen your defenses.

