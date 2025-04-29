AI Music and Video Festival Returns to Las Vegas for Its Second Year, Showcasing the Future of AI-Powered Creativity

"There's something magical that happens when creators meet in person. This festival is about bringing people together to share their work, spark collaboration, and inspire each other." — Laura Brugioni, Director, AI Music and Video Festival Post this

Building on the energy of last year's inaugural event, AI MVF 2025 expands its celebration of the global creator community with a packed lineup of screenings, DJ sets, and immersive gatherings that showcase the power of AI-assisted music and video. Rather than panels and presentations, this festival comes to life through audiovisual storytelling, underground sound, and shared moments.

Highlights include:

Imagine AI Live DJ Afterparty — A genre-blending kickoff where artists and visualists deliver an unforgettable night of sound and media.

Underground DJ/VDJ Event — A late-night experience at one of Las Vegas' most intimate audio bars, featuring cutting-edge performances and visual storytelling.

Abundance Award Ceremony — A boutique red carpet celebration in the Arts District spotlighting creators redefining music, film, and digital media.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will experience curated screenings of music videos, short films, digital animations, mixtapes, and visual works from a global community of creators — all united by a commitment to pushing creative boundaries through media and technology.

Tickets for the 2025 AI Music and Video Festival are available now at https://musicvideofestival.ai.

About the AI Music and Video Festival

The AI Music and Video Festival (AI MVF) celebrates artists, musicians, filmmakers, technologists, and developers using technology to create bold, boundary-pushing work across digital media.

Founded by the AI Music Video Show in 2024, the festival spotlights original music videos, experimental films, DJ sets, and visual works from the global Open Commercial Media Ecosystem (OCME) — an open creative network with hundreds of members exploring what's possible through emerging tools and collaborative storytelling.

In partnership with Imagine AI Live, Abundance Wednesdayz, and West Coast AI Labs, AI MVF offers a weekend of screenings, performances, and real-world creative connection in the heart of Las Vegas.

To learn more or get involved, visit https://musicvideofestival.ai.

