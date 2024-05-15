AI-Pioneer Cortical.io to Partner with Swiss Re to Boost Digital Transformation in Group Insurance

"Among the IDP vendors we evaluated, Cortical.io stands out for its ability to accurately process complex provisions and its user-friendly, no-code interface." – Chris Howley, Head of Group Life & LTD Reinsurance & Vice President, Americas at Swiss Re. Post this

"The insurance industry grapples with legacy systems, manual workflows and siloed data that hinder operational efficiency. We quickly realized that one of the areas where we could add value was in helping our clients adopt automation and integrate AI-driven tools that streamline their processes and increase efficiency," said Chris Howley, Head of Group Life & LTD Reinsurance & Vice President, Americas at Swiss Re. "Among the IDP vendors we evaluated, Cortical.io stands out for its ability to accurately process complex provisions and its user-friendly, no-code interface. I look forward to contributing to our clients' business success through this collaboration."

"We are impressed by Swiss Re's commitment to facilitating its clients' access to innovative technologies, and deeply honored to have been chosen to help them deliver the best value for its clients," said Hans-Peter Riecken, SVP North America at Cortical.io. "It is highly gratifying to see our expertise in the insurance industry recognized by one of the leaders of the sector and we look forward to offering Swiss Re's clients the same benefits that our own insurance customer base enjoys with Cortical.io SemanticPro."

Cortical.io delivers highly efficient AI-based solutions that help enterprises unlock the value of unstructured text by leveraging a game-changing approach to Natural Language Understanding (NLU). Cortical.io SemanticPro is an intelligent document processing solution that accurately extracts, analyzes and classifies information based on meaning and builds the basis for document workflow automation. With more than 10 years of expertise in implementing NLU solutions in the enterprise, Cortical.io has demonstrated its ability to solve the challenges of language ambiguity and variability across many use cases for Fortune 500 companies. Cortical.io has offices in the U.S. (New York and San Francisco) and Europe (Vienna). For more information, visit https://www.cortical.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

