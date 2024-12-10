AI Pioneer Dr. Dave Lewis Joins Nextpoint to Shape the Next Generation of Legal Technology

I've long admired the pioneering vision and engineering accomplishments of the Nextpoint team. I'm thrilled to be joining that team at this pivotal moment for legal AI technology, and look forward to us building tools that make the practice of law radically more efficient and effective. Post this

"For over 20 years, Nextpoint has led the legal industry in the design and delivery of practical, secure internet-based technologies. It's in our DNA," said Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint. "We were the first to leverage the power and scale of cloud-computing in legal tech, and adding Dr. Lewis' expertise to our leadership team is just further confirmation of our continued commitment to technology innovation."

"I've long admired the pioneering vision and engineering accomplishments of the Nextpoint team," Dr. Lewis said. "I'm thrilled to be joining that team at this pivotal moment for legal AI technology, and look forward to us building tools that make the practice of law radically more efficient and effective."

"In my many conversations with Dr. Lewis about the future of legal tech, our values are aligned and our technical beliefs are aligned," Madhava said. Those values are predicated on the idea that the next generation of productivity tools must be developed in ways that are secure, reliable, cost-effective and practical. Nextpoint is optimistic about what the future holds for the company and the legal tech industry as a whole, and they will continue to invest in that future in collaboration with top talent like Dr. Lewis.

