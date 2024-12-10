AI Pioneer Dr. Dave Lewis Joins Nextpoint to Shape the Next Generation of Legal Technology

Dr. Dave Lewis continues his legacy as a key innovator in artificial intelligence for the legal industry with Nextpoint, the veteran SaaS platform long committed to optimizing ediscovery and litigation productivity.
CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextpoint, a leading provider of cloud-based ediscovery and litigation management software, is excited to announce that Dr. Dave Lewis has joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer. He will lead efforts in developing the next generation of Machine Learning and Generative AI tools throughout the Nextpoint software platform. Far more than just ediscovery, Nextpoint delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of eLaw productivity tools that automate legal processes from identification through presentation.
Dr. Lewis' work has spanned four decades, including leading the development of AI and analytics technologies at Bell Labs, AT&T Labs, Brainspace, and Reveal, and consulting to numerous other technology companies. He also has extensive experience as a user of ediscovery technologies, having worked as a consultant and expert witness on multiple high profile and multi-billion dollar litigations. Throughout his career, Dr. Lewis has collaborated with university researchers to drive AI technology forward, leading to several best paper awards and his election as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
"For over 20 years, Nextpoint has led the legal industry in the design and delivery of practical, secure internet-based technologies. It's in our DNA," said Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint. "We were the first to leverage the power and scale of cloud-computing in legal tech, and adding Dr. Lewis' expertise to our leadership team is just further confirmation of our continued commitment to technology innovation."
"I've long admired the pioneering vision and engineering accomplishments of the Nextpoint team," Dr. Lewis said. "I'm thrilled to be joining that team at this pivotal moment for legal AI technology, and look forward to us building tools that make the practice of law radically more efficient and effective."
"In my many conversations with Dr. Lewis about the future of legal tech, our values are aligned and our technical beliefs are aligned," Madhava said. Those values are predicated on the idea that the next generation of productivity tools must be developed in ways that are secure, reliable, cost-effective and practical. Nextpoint is optimistic about what the future holds for the company and the legal tech industry as a whole, and they will continue to invest in that future in collaboration with top talent like Dr. Lewis.
ABOUT NEXTPOINT
Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Our award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined ediscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and their suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.
Media Contact
Brett Burney, Nextpoint, 1 (888) 929-6398, [email protected], https://nextpoint.com/
SOURCE Nextpoint
Share this article