AI-powered Audio Processing Web Service "Original Track" Breaks New Ground

An innovative web service "Original Track" that paves the way for the future of audio content and music production has been launched. Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, this service maximizes the potential of audio files.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Original Track" aims to streamline the process of audio content and music production, making creative work more free and enjoyable.

https://www.original-track.com/

Current capabilities include:

- Separation of voice and background noise: Allows for the separation of voice and background sounds from audio files, enabling flexible adjustment of volume balance.

- Voice-to-text transcription: Uses high-accuracy voice recognition technology to instantly convert audio files into text.

- Instrument separation: Separates vocals, bass, drums, and other instruments to facilitate reuse from past demo tapes.

- Melody to MIDI conversion: Detects the melody of songs and outputs as MIDI data.

- Performance MIDI analysis: Analyzes performances of instruments like piano and drums, allowing for customization through MIDI data conversion.

Planned additions:

- Improved AI accuracy: Enhances the precision of each AI feature, providing more refined results.

- Customizable separation parameters: Expands functionality to allow users to modify parameters related to separation.

- Addition of bass analysis AI: Introduces a new AI feature for analyzing bass performances.

- Visualization of sound: Adds a view for visual analysis of sound characteristics, balance, and performance quality.

Special Offer: For a limited time, transcription and MIDI conversion services are available at no additional cost.

Stay tuned for future developments of "Original Track".

