AI-Powered Image Augmentation Now Available in Public Beta of Photo Booth Upload

LA Photo Party, a leading provider of modern open-air photo experiences, is proud to announce their breakthrough technology, A.I.-powered photo augmentation, is now available in their market-leading software Photo Booth Upload and in their award-winning booths, the Venture and INFINITE.
GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powered by advanced computer vision algorithms and deep learning models, the new photo booth uses artificial intelligence to enhance and augment images. Any user of Photo Booth Upload can add stunning effects, and filters, to guests' photos, making them truly unique and unforgettable.
With the new A.I. Software, a set of 9 customizable prompts of effects and styles are available at launch, including retro, vintage, comic book, oil painting, watercolor, and more. Photo booth operators will also be able to modify and create new prompts directly in PBU. The photo booth's intuitive interface makes it easy to capture the subject while A.I. Prompts craft the new rendering with precision; the results are visible on a live display and share the stunning outcomes across various social media platforms.
"We are excited to be able to offer our latest breakthrough in technology to all our software users," said David Miller, CEO of LA Photo Party. "A.I. photo augmentation will give our users the means to create stunning masterpieces with the latest technology at an affordable price"
The A.I. software package is available for all Photo Booth Upload users as a $299 addition to any license. It is also supported in the Venture and INFINITE. With this new technology, customers of LA Photo Party can utilize this software for a variety of events and occasions, including festivals, conventions, weddings, birthdays, corporate events, trade shows, and more.
To join the private beta and receive $100 off the add-on, visit: https://laphotoparty.com/aibeta
About LA Photo Party
LA Photo Party is a modern take on the classic photo booth experience; offering a range of award-winning hardware in the Explorer, the Venture, Venture GO, and the Infinite photo booths, with the powerful capture software Photo Booth Upload, Landmark, and the instant-sharing software Photo Party Upload, and Landmark, a powerful photo booth solution for iPad. LA Photo Party provides customized event photography solutions that connect brands to their audiences in memorable ways. Their state-of-the-art equipment and dynamic team create custom activations that engage and entertain guests, capturing unforgettable moments and elevating events of all kinds.
Alex Paris, LA Photo Party, 1 310-730-5277 402, [email protected], https://laphotoparty.com
