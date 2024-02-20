AI-Powered Image Augmentation Now Available in Public Beta of Photo Booth Upload

A.I. photo augmentation will give our users the means to create stunning masterpieces with the latest technology. Post this

"We are excited to be able to offer our latest breakthrough in technology to all our software users," said David Miller, CEO of LA Photo Party. "A.I. photo augmentation will give our users the means to create stunning masterpieces with the latest technology at an affordable price"

The A.I. software package is available for all Photo Booth Upload users as a $299 addition to any license. It is also supported in the Venture and INFINITE. With this new technology, customers of LA Photo Party can utilize this software for a variety of events and occasions, including festivals, conventions, weddings, birthdays, corporate events, trade shows, and more.

To join the private beta and receive $100 off the add-on, visit: https://laphotoparty.com/aibeta

About LA Photo Party

LA Photo Party is a modern take on the classic photo booth experience; offering a range of award-winning hardware in the Explorer, the Venture, Venture GO, and the Infinite photo booths, with the powerful capture software Photo Booth Upload, Landmark, and the instant-sharing software Photo Party Upload, and Landmark, a powerful photo booth solution for iPad. LA Photo Party provides customized event photography solutions that connect brands to their audiences in memorable ways. Their state-of-the-art equipment and dynamic team create custom activations that engage and entertain guests, capturing unforgettable moments and elevating events of all kinds.

