AI-Powered Intranets Drive 50% Higher Gains in Revenue, Employee Engagement and Productivity, Simpplr Study Finds

KEY FINDINGS

Comprehensive Employee Experience Management (EXM) Platforms Drive Success: Companies that implement integrated intranet platforms, combining document management, HR tools, and collaboration systems, experience a marked improvement in employee satisfaction and efficiency. The report found that 70% of respondents attribute ease of use as the most important factor in the success of their intranet.

Positive Impact on Revenue: 94% of companies with next-generation intranets report a positive impact on revenue growth, with 52% experiencing increases of 50% or more. Centralizing communications and access to critical resources on a comprehensive intranet enables teams to align on goals and execute sales strategies effectively.

Positive Impact on Profitability: 93% of respondents with next-gen intranets reported enhanced profitability, with 50% seeing increases of 50% or more. Empowering employees to access and discover critical information for excelling at their jobs improves efficiency while boosting performance.

Positive Impact on Productivity: 95% of organizations with AI-powered intranets saw a 50% boost in productivity. Streamlined digital workplaces made possible by comprehensive employee experience management platforms play a significant role in boosting operational efficiency.

The Cost of Poor Intranet Experiences: 43% of respondents with average or below-average intranet experiences reported suffering from poor employee retention and reduced productivity. The report highlights that companies without effective intranet solutions report a 50% or greater decline in productivity, underscoring the importance of investing in robust intranet platforms.

AI is Revolutionizing Intranets: 87% of respondents agree that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a crucial resource within their organization, with 73% reporting that AI has already significantly impacted workplace efficiency and productivity. Companies that leverage AI in their intranets see more personalized and seamless employee experiences, leading to higher engagement and collaboration.

Intranets Boost Employee Retention and Culture: A staggering 86% of respondents believe that modern, well-designed intranets have a strong impact on employee retention and organizational culture. Intranets that foster collaboration, streamline communication, and promote cultural values are critical to creating a connected and engaged workforce—especially in remote and hybrid work environments.

"With the need to reach all employees, wherever and however they work, organizations need to rethink how they engage and retain their employees," said Miriam Connaughton, Chief People Officer at Simpplr. "This research confirms that AI-powered intranets are not just 'nice to have'—they are essential for driving business performance and engagement, improving productivity, and creating a culture of connection and collaboration."

GET THE FULL REPORT

The full "State of the Intranet and Future of Employee Technology" report is available at: http://www.simpplr.com/resources/simpplr-state-of-the-intranet-future-of-employee-technology/

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

This new research was produced by the Simpplr Institute for Market Research and Insight. Simpplr partnered with OvationMR to survey more than 1,000 senior intranet program professionals in Internal Comms, HR, IT, and Operations spanning a broad range of industries. Respondents were primarily U.S.-based and represented a mix of organizations employing anywhere from 500 to over 25,000 people. Data was collected via an online survey distributed via OvationMR in the U.S. and U.K. in May 2024.

ABOUT SIMPPLR

Simpplr drives employee engagement and productivity through its comprehensive employee experience management (EXM) platform. Leveraging AI, Simpplr delivers personalized, frictionless digital experiences, empowering employees to perform their best work from anywhere. For over a decade, Simpplr has been a trusted partner to 1,000+ leading brands, including AAA, Eurostar, Penske, Kimberly-Clark, Moderna, and Snowflake, creating transformative digital workplaces. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with additional offices in the UK, Canada, and India. We are backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com.

Media Contact

Jason Klein, Simpplr, 1 650-766-9520, [email protected], www.simpplr.com

