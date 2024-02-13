AI-Powered Revolution in Life Sciences Translation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As global collaborations, research and developments in healthcare continue to surge, the need for accurate and efficient translation for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers has never been more critical. Post this

Register for this enlightening webinar as the featured speaker delves into how AI can support pharma and MedTech when it comes to translation and global content requirements, and thus improve the lives of patients globally.

Join Frédéric Queudret, Chief AI & Technology Officer, Acolad, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI-Powered Revolution in Life Sciences Translation.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks