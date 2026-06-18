AI-Powered Tire Insights Leader Revvo To Sponsor Samsara Beyond and Demonstrate New AI Agents

Revvo and Samsara show benefits of integrated AI tire intelligence that improves safety, optimizes maintenance, and reduces operational costs

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo, the leader in AI-powered tire intelligence, today announced it will be a Silver sponsor at Samsara Beyond 2026 in Las Vegas, NV June 23-26, 2026. Revvo will be hosting attendees at Booth #405 onsite at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

At Samsara Beyond, Revvo.ai will showcase how fleets can put AI-driven tire intelligence into action to improve fuel efficiency, streamline predictive maintenance, and strengthen safety compliance. Through its direct integration with the Samsara Connected Operations® Platform, Revvo removes the need for separate dashboards, enabling fleet managers to track tire health and receive real-time alerts within the tools they already use every day.

Revvo will demonstrate a world-first at Samsara Beyond: AI agents empowered with the depth of Revvo's AI-powered insights, now available on any AI model (such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini) that a fleet prefers. This gives fleets the most sophisticated tire insights on the broadest modern AI models, enabled with Revvo's MCP.

Samsara is digitizing the world of physical operations. Its Connected Operations® Platform makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act upon real-time IoT data from vehicles, assets, equipment, and more. Bringing all of this data together into one integrated platform provides customers with actionable insights to improve their safety, efficiency, and sustainability. At Samsara Beyond, leaders will come together to connect and discuss the future of work, navigating change, and how to drive results that matter.

"AI only creates value if fleets can operationalize it quickly and at scale," said Sunjay Dodani, CEO and Co-Founder of Revvo. "Our integration ecosystem helps fleets who use Samsara deploy intelligence across every vehicle type while fitting naturally into existing operational workflows. It happens with the flip of a switch, within a minute. That's what scalable deployment really means: removing barriers between insight and action."

Revvo's TireIQ™ platform combines adaptive AI models, real-world fleet data, and continuous monitoring to help fleets reduce downtime, improve fuel efficiency, lower CSA risk, and make better maintenance decisions in real time. The company recently announced findings from an analysis of 98 million fleet miles showing substantial reductions in fuel waste and measurable safety improvements through proactive tire management.

Visit Revvo Booth #405 and learn more about Samsara Beyond at https://www.samsarabeyond.com/

About Revvo

Revvo.ai is the leader in AI-powered tire insights, helping fleets connect, monitor, and manage every tire in real time. Powered by its TireIQ™ AI platform, Revvo delivers predictive insights, automated alerts, and measurable ROI across fuel efficiency, safety, and operations. By transforming tire data into actionable intelligence, Revvo enables fleets to reduce costs, improve uptime, and operate more safely at scale. Learn more at Revvo.ai.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Revvo Technologies, 1 (833)689-3133, [email protected], https://www.revvo.ai

SOURCE Revvo Technologies