AI-Powered Tire Insights Leader Revvo.ai to Sponsor Motive Vision 26

Revvo joins Motive at Vision 26 to demonstrate how integrated AI tire intelligence improves safety, optimizes maintenance, and reduces operational costs

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo.ai, the leader in AI-powered tire intelligence, today announced its participation as a Bronze Sponsor at Vision 26, the third annual innovation summit hosted by Motive, the AI platform for physical operations. Taking place May 26-28 at the JW Marriott Nashville, Vision 26 will unite more than 1,000 safety, operations, and finance leaders for an immersive, hands-on experience that shows how AI and automation can help transform physical operations to make organizations safer, more productive, and more profitable.

At Vision 26, Revvo will highlight how fleets can operationalize AI-powered tire intelligence across fuel efficiency, predictive maintenance, and safety compliance. By integrating directly with the Motive platform, Revvo eliminates the need for additional dashboards and allows fleet managers to monitor tire health and receive real-time alerts within the systems they use every day.

The Revvo and Motive integration surfaces critical tire insights directly on the Motive dashboard to enable a single view of vehicle health. The integration allows organizations to:

Actively monitor tire health: Revvo's TireIQ™ continuously analyzes tire data to detect anomalies and promote long-term tire health.

Streamline maintenance and operations: Fleet managers can view actionable tire reports alongside other maintenance data to improve scheduling and uptime.

Take action in real-time: Drivers and managers receive instant alerts via the Motive Driver App, email, or SMS, allowing them to address issues before they escalate into costly roadside events or safety hazards.

"Fleet operators don't need more dashboards, they need intelligence delivered at the right moment, integrated into the systems they already trust," said Sunjay Dodani, Co-founder & CEO at Revvo. "With Motive, we've removed the barriers between insight and action. Our integration allows fleets to deploy tire intelligence across mixed vehicle environments in under a minute, fitting naturally into the workflows that drive measurable safety and financial impact."

"Vision 26 unites the innovators who are defining the future of physical operations," said Harvey Grasty, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Motive. "Partners like Revvo are essential to our ecosystem and help our customers take real-time action on critical data. By bringing real-time tire intelligence into the Motive platform, we are helping fleets solve complex challenges and operate more safely, productively, and profitably every day."

Revvo's TireIQ platform combines adaptive AI models and real-world data to help fleets reduce downtime and lower CSA risk. A recent analysis of 98 million fleet miles conducted by Revvo showed substantial reductions in fuel waste and measurable safety improvements through this proactive approach.

Vision 26 brings together the leaders shaping the next era of physical operations. Over three days, attendees will get hands-on experience with the latest innovations, insights, and practical applications of AI that are reshaping how organizations operate and grow. They will hear real-world success stories, connect with peers across safety, finance, and operations, and gain actionable strategies to tackle their most complex operational challenges. Vision 26 will celebrate the power of people, technology, and innovation coming together to define the future of physical operations.

Don't miss Vision 26! Register here, explore the full agenda, and join the leaders setting the standard for the future of physical operations.

About Revvo.ai

Revvo.ai is the leader in AI-powered tire insights, helping fleets connect, monitor, and manage every tire in real time. Powered by its TireIQ™ AI platform, Revvo delivers predictive insights, automated alerts, and measurable ROI across fuel efficiency, safety, and operations. By transforming tire data into actionable intelligence, Revvo enables fleets to reduce costs, improve uptime, and operate more safely at scale. Learn more at Revvo.ai.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Revvo Technologies, 1 888-844-1620, [email protected], https://www.revvo.ai

SOURCE Revvo Technologies