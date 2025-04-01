AI-powered Video Surveillance Collaboration to Enhance Security and Customer Intelligence

This innovation supports a growing ecosystem of ISVs, enabling them to complement and optimize both edge and cloud deployments while offering a greener, more cost-effective alternative to existing solutions. Post this

This cutting-edge solution delivers scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure purpose-built for video surveillance—supporting real-time analytics, multi-stream processing, and edge inferencing across diverse deployment environments. It's designed for a wide ecosystem of resellers, data centers, and enterprise organizations seeking to enhance physical security, extract operational insights, and enable industry-specific applications with lower cost and energy usage.

"We're excited to bring this next-generation AI surveillance solution to market," said Mike Evanisko, CTO of CloudCo Partner. "Our role is to ensure this powerful platform reaches the businesses that need it most—offering an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective system that enhances both security and strategic insight."

"At Blaize, we're enabling the future of AI video surveillance by delivering high-performance inferencing at a fraction of the power and cost of traditional GPUs," said Alex Tinsley, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Blaize. "Through our collaboration with VSaaS, we're powering smarter, more sustainable video deployments across edge and cloud environments—unlocking new possibilities for scalable, real-time intelligence."

Key features and benefits of the integrated solution include:

Seamless Integration – Installs easily over existing NVR and VMS systems, eliminating the need for expensive hardware replacements.

Intelligent AI Analytics – Delivers real-time threat detection along with actionable customer and operational insights.

Cloud-Native Scalability – Built on a robust cloud infrastructure for flexible, reliable, and future-ready deployment.

Ecosystem-Ready Architecture – Empowers ISVs, resellers, and enterprises to create and scale industry-specific AI solutions.

Efficient and Affordable – Offers a lower total cost of ownership and reduced energy consumption compared to traditional GPU-based systems.

"At VSaaS.ai, we're focused on transforming how businesses approach surveillance," said Francisco Soto, CEO of VSaaS.ai. "Through our collaboration with OrionVM and Blaize, we've created an intelligent video platform that integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure—bringing real-time threat detection and actionable insights within reach for organizations of all sizes."

"Our mission at OrionVM is to power innovation with cloud infrastructure that scales effortlessly," said Daniel Pfeiffer, COO and vice president of partnerships at OrionVM. "By embedding Blaize's AI capabilities into our cloud, we're giving ISVs the tools to build and deploy next-gen surveillance solutions that are both efficient and future-ready."

Attendees can experience live demos and connect with industry experts at the Blaize booth (#32075) to explore the full potential of this next-gen AI surveillance solution.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.orionvm.com/vsaas

About OrionVM®

OrionVM is a leading Cloud and AI infrastructure provider, offering a high-performance cloud platform to simplify and accelerate the deployment of modern applications. With a focus on scalability, performance, and cost-efficiency, OrionVM empowers developers and businesses to build, scale, and manage their AI and cloud workloads with ease. For more information, visit www.orionvm.com.

About Blaize ®

Blaize is a provider of purpose-built, transformative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled edge computing solutions that unite software and silicon to optimize AI from the edge to the core. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE). www.blaize.com

About VSaaS.ai

Founded by seasoned professionals with over a decade of expertise in the IoT and Analytics industry, we specialize in delivering cutting-edge VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) solutions. Our innovative platform enables the development and deployment of AI-powered surveillance applications that seamlessly integrate with existing camera infrastructure. Agnostic to camera brands, our solution ensures flexibility and scalability, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of video analytics. With more than 100 analytics already deployed and a proven detection accuracy of 95%, we deliver reliable, high-performance insights tailored to your needs. Whether on-premise or in the cloud, we provide the freedom to deploy AI capabilities anywhere, offering robust, scalable, and future-ready security solutions. www.vsaas.ai

CloudCo Partner

CloudCo Partner, a channel focused cloud services distributor is transforming the way resellers provide cloud software & services to their customers. Providing personalized sales and technical training along with high-quality support and services allows our partners to enter the cloud market rapidly and achieve day one profitability. www.cloudco.com/

