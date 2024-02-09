AI-Powered WorkMade Is Down to File in New Valentine's Day Campaign

'Down To File' is more than just a campaign — it's a reflection of how we, as young professionals, aspire to streamline our responsibilities with the same ease and excitement as planning a night out. – Nick Simpson Post this

Images will feature prominently in key New York City and Los Angeles neighborhoods, beginning February 7 through the 21st. The campaign will feature wheatpastes in the East Village, SoHo, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Echo Park, Silverlake, and West Hollywood.

"For my generation, engagement, and enjoyment are paramount; anything less is likely to be swiped left into oblivion," says Nick Simpson, the founder of WorkMade. "Just as the thrill of a swipe can lead to an unexpected connection, tax filing is a potential match waiting to spark joy, rather than dread. 'Down To File' is more than just a campaign — it's a reflection of how we, as young professionals, aspire to streamline our responsibilities with the same ease and excitement as planning a night out."

While other tax services are good for one thing only, WorkMade integrates banking, bookkeeping, accounting, and tax management, all tailored to the freelancer's lifestyle. See more at downtofile.workmade.com.

Down To File stars:

Kim Johnson , a community consultant who formerly worked with Geneva and Glossier

, a community consultant who formerly worked with and Glossier Yasmin Gleason , a creative strategist and producer who has worked with American Express, FX/Hulu, Hugo Boss , Mezcal UNION, Stuart Weitzman , Tanqueray, Tequila Avion , and Zero Bond

, a creative strategist and producer who has worked with American Express, FX/Hulu, , Mezcal UNION, , Tanqueray, , and Zero Bond Adam Francique , a run coach and community leader who has worked with Adidas

, a run coach and community leader who has worked with Adidas Hannah Choi , the founder of Baby Tress

, the founder of Jackie Roth , a sustainability consultant and advocacy leader in the social justice space

Imagery by:

Dylan Nelson , an artist and commercial photographer based in New York City . His work is held in the libraries of the Walker Art Center, Pier 24 and numerous private collections. His commercial and editorial clients include Bubble, Nestle, Target, Business Insider, Very Busy, The Walker Art Center and others. His work has appeared in Teen Vogue, It's Nice That, Wired, GQ, and numerous other publications.

Video by:

Min Soo Park , a South Korean director based in New York City . Min Soo has worked with clients such as Atlantic Records, VICE, SM, KOZ, Captured Tracks, Seoul National University , Atoms, and Sesinko. He is an award-winning documentary and music video/commercial director, with a unique approach that prioritizes narrative storytelling, character development, and experimental film language.

Since formally launching at the end of 2023, WorkMade has welcomed over 2,500 users from various industries. The app also automated $100,000 in quarterly tax payments to the IRS and State Departments in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our efforts have been recognized in two Business Insider articles. One highlighted our innovative approach to solving tax challenges for US freelancers, and the other featured us among significant startups in the creator economy.

At the core of this groundbreaking solution lies WorkMade's proprietary AI-powered system. WorkMade automates every aspect of a freelancer's journey, from establishing a solo enterprise to seamlessly navigating the intricacies of taxes. This powerful, deeply responsive, and intuitive AI was developed in-house, leveraging scalable automation and computation blueprints. As a result, WorkMade understands and adapts to the unique needs of each freelancer, helping these self-starters feel confident in how they're preparing for and filing their taxes.

WorkMade also eliminates the time, pain, and errors typically associated with self-employment. Transactions are automatically categorized, and taxes are continuously calculated in real-time so freelancers have an anticipated overview of their tax payments at their fingertips. When tax season arrives, WorkMade handles everything in-app, simplifying the process and ensuring compliance without the need for forms, mail, or additional calculations.

"Our vision is to craft the ultimate companion for the solopreneur journey, delivering a platform that simplifies everything from entity creation to automated tax payments, all within a sleek, intuitive interface," says Simpson. "We provide a comprehensive solution where every essential tool for business success is integrated into a single, user-friendly space. WorkMade streamlines the entrepreneurial process, making it more efficient and enjoyable, allowing you to focus on what truly matters: Growing your business and maximizing profits."

WorkMade's innovative business banking services, offered in partnership with Piermont Bank and the WorkMade Mastercard Business Debit Card, make managing freelance finances a breeze. Users can effortlessly direct their self-employed income into their WorkMade account, using the debit card for all business expenses. Deposits are insured up to the $250,000 federal insurance limit. The platform automates additional functions, such as tracking write-offs, quarterly tax calculations, and tax fund allocation.

The WorkMade business bank account offers the convenience of no credit checks, minimum balances, or hidden fees. It also includes cost-free instant transfers, checks, and ATM access, enhancing the overall financial experience for freelancers.

WorkMade previously closed a successful raise of $7.5 million, including investments from industry leaders such as Slack, M13, 1517, and Vitalize. "The self-employed represent a major untapped market, and their contribution to the economy is soaring," says Anna Barber, investing partner at M13. "With WorkMade, the financial power of freelancers will be unlocked both immediately and for years to come."

WorkMade envisions a world where self-employed workers, hustlers, and self-starters can enjoy the financial benefits and security typically associated with traditional employment. The company is dedicated to providing the essential financial and business solutions needed for freelancers to not just survive but thrive in the new world of work.

For more information on WorkMade and to download the app, visit www.workmade.com.

About WorkMade: Founded in 2022 by Nick Simpson, WorkMade is the ultimate banking and tax solution tailor-made for freelancers, with empathy and financial freedom baked into our proprietary human-in-the-loop AI system. WorkMade liberates freelancers from the time-consuming, error-prone aspects of self-employment, enabling them to focus on their core competencies. With an unwavering commitment to addressing the real challenges faced by America's current and future workforce, WorkMade is revolutionizing the financial landscape of self-starting a business. For more information on WorkMade, visit www.workmade.com.

