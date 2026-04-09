AI Process Mapper 5.0 with Generative AI Delivers Extensive New Features Including Process Analysis, SOP Generation, Web-based Editor, and more

We have made AI Process Mapper more powerful and easier to use with this new release. Now every user has what they need to develop a process, improve the process, and create documentation to share within the enterprise. Post this

This Generative AI platform delivers all the tools necessary for business process model creation, analysis, editing, improvement, and documentation. An extensive list of features is available including:

Generative AI BPMN models from prompts

Model export in PDF, SVG, BPMN, XML, VSDX formats

Generative AI BPMN models from documents

Generative AI SOP documentation

Generative AI model editing using prompts

Generative AI Job Aid documentation

Generative AI document synopsis

Chronology Activity Report

Generative AI BPMN models from synopsis

Actor Activity Report

Generative AI Process Analyzer

Documentation exports in PDF and DOC formats

Web-based BPMN model editor

AI Process Mapper 5.0 was developed by certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belts, Data Scientists, and Engineers with the specific intent on making process improvement capabilities accessible to anyone -- whether in operations, administration, finance, HR, production, or management.

AI Process Mapper supports users in healthcare, military, supply chain, government, financial services, and manufacturing. The platform reduces the time required to define and model as-is business processes by over 40% -- drastically reducing project time and resources required. The powerful web-based editor and generative AI technology make it easy to make improvements.

Users can also use AI technology to analyze their processes. This powerful new feature reviews models and delivers a report identifying potential areas for improvement. Each area receives a level of impact score and suggested improvements tailored to the model.

"We have made AI Process Mapper more powerful and easier to use with this new release. The new web-based graphical editor gives every user the ability to make changes to process models. Now every user has what they need to develop a process, improve the process, and create documentation to share within the enterprise. New AI analysis is very powerful and gives users specific areas for improvement." said Frank Vega, founder and CEO of The Efficiency Group.

Generative AI technology built into AI Process Mapper 5.0 can be used to create new processes and improve existing processes. Users can prompt the system to suggest a process, edit an existing process, and make changes to process flows. The system includes a robust documentation package that instantly creates support documents including Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Job Aids, and IT support documents for User Stories and IT Requirements.

The application is available in three subscription plans:

The Evaluation plan is available free of charge with no credit card required.

The Mapper Lite plan offers Generative AI model creation with file exports in SVG and PDF formats.

The Mapper plan is the complete platform offering all the features, extended file exports and priority support.

Learn more at www.aiprocessmapper.com

About AI Process Mapper

AI Process Mapper was developed by The Efficiency Group. Founded in 2015, The Efficiency Group LLC (TEG) helps organizations improve operations through the practical application of Lean Six Sigma, digital transformation, and change management. With deep expertise in process and organizational improvement, strategic planning, and process simulations, TEG delivers solutions that drive measurable results.

The company's proprietary methodology, HELIX-S, and flagship platform, AI Process Mapper, differentiate TEG by making process improvement faster, more accessible, and more effective. TEG has successfully delivered solutions for both private and public organizations, including the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy, the Department of Defense, General Dynamics IT and others. To learn more visit www.efficiencygroupllc.com

Media Contact

Jose Vega, AI Process Mapper, 1 5416020991, [email protected], www.aiprocesmapper.com

SOURCE AI Process Mapper