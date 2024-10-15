AI, Remaining Independent, the State of the Profession and more tackled at CPAmerica's Leading Partners Retreat and Firm Management Roundtable in Boston, Mass.

Both meetings were specifically curated for individuals leading independent accounting firms and were packed with relevant topics and industry leading speakers. Post this

New this year, members were invited to participate in a live podcast recording with LumiQ. Featuring CPAmerica members, Katie Thomas, CEO & president of Honkamp P.C., Brad Beasley, leading partner of Beasley, Mitchell & Co., LLP, and Dean Krech, managing partner of JHM CPAs, this podcast focused on the importance of remaining independent as private equity and consolidation continue to shape the industry.

The full podcast recording can be accessed through LumiQ's platform here: https://lumiq.app.link/episodes/6XDfkcCr36zwOFl1UoyB

Thank you to our LPR and FMR sponsors, who helped make this event possible. Thank you to our Visionary Partner, McGuire Sponsel! Additionally, thank you to our Inspiring Partners, Aiwyn, alliantgroup, LCVista, LumiQ, NMGI, Miles Talent Hub, Surgent, and Tri-Merit; and thank you to our Connected Partners, Audit Dashboard, Becker, Cetrom, Crowe, LeaseCrunch, Paro, PracticeERP, and QuickFee!

The 2025 Leading Partner Retreat and Firm Management Roundtable will be held September 16-19, at the Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa, Calif.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

Media Contact

