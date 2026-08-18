AI Revenue Institute Launches With New Research Revealing How AI Is Changing B2B Buyer Decision-Making

"The bottom line is that B2B buyers are moving much faster than sellers in leveraging AI in the purchasing process," said Casey Freymuth, AIRI Co-Founder and Managing Director. Post this

"The bottom line is that B2B buyers are moving much faster than sellers in leveraging AI in the purchasing process," said Casey Freymuth, AIRI Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Our findings show that AI is already influencing which vendors buyers consider, how their claims are tested and whether incumbents are renewed. We formed AIRI to help close the gap by giving revenue leaders the hard data and practical insight they need to catch up."

Findings revenue leaders cannot afford to miss

AIRI's survey found that buyer use of AI is affecting decisions at multiple points in the purchasing process:

62 percent use AI to fact-check sales claims against public sources when vetting shortlisted vendors, products or services.

56 percent have removed a vendor from consideration after AI surfaced a discrepancy between the vendor's claims and actual capabilities.

54 percent say a boss, senior executive or buying committee member used AI to evaluate or question their vendor recommendation.

91 percent are likely or very likely to use AI at contract renewal to find or vet alternative vendors.

"It turns out that showing up in AI-assisted search is only the first and lowest hurdle," said Khali Henderson, AIRI Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief. "Companies also have to hold up when buyers use AI to compare options, fact-check claims, review documentation and pressure-test recommendations. That work requires alignment across sales, marketing, product, customer success and technical teams."

Turning research into revenue intelligence

AIRI translates changes in AI-mediated buying into practical guidance for the people responsible for generating, growing and retaining revenue. Its work spans three interconnected areas: AI-mediated buying, AI-driven revenue and AI revenue leadership.

AIRI will deliver original and custom research, analyst reports, executive briefs, buyer guides, webinars and training. These resources will help revenue leaders understand how AI is changing buyer behavior, identify emerging risks and opportunities, and adapt their sales, marketing and customer retention strategies.

Survey methodology and availability

AIRI's inaugural report, "The AI-Powered B2B Buyer Has Arrived," is based on an online survey of 521 U.S. B2B purchasers and purchasing influencers conducted in May and June 2026. Respondents worked at companies with 50 or more employees and were screened for active involvement in business purchases and use of AI in the buying process.

The report is available to subscribers of AI Revenue Insider, AIRI's weekly newsletter.

About AI Revenue Institute

AI Revenue Institute (AIRI) provides research-backed intelligence to help revenue leaders understand and respond to AI's impact on B2B buying, revenue generation and retention. AIRI's work focuses on AI-mediated buying, AI-driven revenue and AI revenue leadership, with resources that include original research, analyst reports, custom research, publications and educational programs. Its mission is to cut through the noise surrounding AI and give revenue leaders the insight they need to make better-informed decisions about go-to-market strategy, investment priorities and business risk. For more information, visit www.airevenueinstitute.com.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, AI Revenue Institute, 1 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.airevenueinstitute.com

SOURCE AI Revenue Institute