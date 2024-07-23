AI Revolution in PR: Human Driven AI and Mission + Cause Unite to Supercharge Agency Success

"Our partnership with Mission + Cause empowers agencies across the marketing and communications industry to harness the full potential of Generative AI while staying true to their core purpose." - Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, CEO of Human Driven AI Post this

A 2023 IBM and Momentive.ai survey found 67% of CMOs are poised to embrace Generative AI this year; 86% of those surveyed said they plan on implementing it by next year.

In Cision and PRWeek's 2024 Global Comms Report, 32% of global respondents indicated using Generative AI tools frequently, while 27% said they were considering them.

Companies investing in AI witness a striking boost (up to 15%) in revenue and a 10 - 20% increase in sales ROI, according to Master of Code.

60% of marketers anticipate Generative AI will fundamentally reshape their roles, based on a 2023 Salesforce survey.

The partnership between Human Driven AI and M+C delivers a comprehensive solution for agencies to not just survive, but to thrive in the AI era. When agencies take advantage of this solution, they'll receive a generous suite of offerings, including:

Tailor-made Generative AI training and consulting to help the organization prepare for the AI revolution and craft its own AI strategy;

Access to a carefully curated Generative AI tech stack and support selecting and implementing the technology that's most appropriate for your business needs;

Support with sourcing, qualifying, landing and keeping top-of-their-game AI talent.

"The message is clear: AI won't take your job, but someone who masters AI will," declared Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, CEO of Human Driven AI. "Our partnership with Mission + Cause empowers agencies across the marketing and communications industry to harness the full potential of Generative AI while staying true to their core purpose. We're not just talking about change – we're driving it."

Brad MacAfee, CEO and founder of Mission + Cause, added, "This isn't just another tech partnership. We're combining purpose-driven strategies with AI prowess to create a game-changing offering built specifically for marketing and communications agencies. Firms that embrace this will lead the pack in terms of innovation, growth and creating meaningful impact for their clients and stakeholders."

Agencies can now access these transformative solutions immediately, positioning themselves at the forefront of the AI revolution. Whatever an agency leader's goals – training staff on ethical and responsible use of AI, driving content creation, research and predictive analytics for clients, or developing their own growth and communications strategies – the offerings made possible by the partnership between Human Driven AI and M+C can deliver results.

