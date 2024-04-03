AI Startup Knownwell Announces Phillip Merrick as First External Board Member

"Phillip's experience in enterprise software markets worldwide makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors. We look forward to channeling Phillip's talent, expertise, and energy into furthering our mission for AI-driven business solutions." Post this

"Phillip's experience in enterprise software markets worldwide makes him a great addition to our Board of Directors," said David DeWolf, Founder and CEO of Knownwell. "We look forward to channeling Phillip's talent, expertise, and energy into furthering our mission for AI-driven business solutions."

Prior to becoming CEO of pgEdge Inc., Merrick has co-founded and/or led multiple enterprise software companies that have achieved exits in the billions or hundreds of millions. Previous companies Merrick has led include Fugue, SparkPost, and webMethods, the latter of which he co-founded and led through an IPO and five years as a public company.

"I'm honored to serve as a Board Member for Knownwell and to get the chance to work alongside David and the rest of the team," said Merrick. "I look forward to collaborating with them as they develop an AI-powered product that will help professional services leaders strengthen client relationships and bolster client retention."

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services executives with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 6152663497, [email protected], knownwell.com

SOURCE Knownwell