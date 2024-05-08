AI Startup Knownwell Announces Two New AI Advisory Board Members

New AI Advisory Board members will provide strategic guidance as Knownwell launches AI product
WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knownwell, an AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) platform company, announced today the addition of two new AI Advisory Board members, Andrew DeBerry and Jessica Hall. DeBerry and Hall will serve as advisors to Knownwell's executive team and product leaders as the company develops a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered platform that helps B2B services companies improve client growth and retention.
DeBerry joins Knownwell's AI Advisory Board, having spent the past two decades leading AI and cyber initiatives for the DOD, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft. He co-founded Costa Security and is an expert in the intersection of technology, ethics, and public policy. An Air Force veteran, Andrew served on cybersecurity and undercover strike operations in multiple countries. He is passionate about how artificial intelligence can improve our human connection and relationships. DeBerry will advise Knownwell in the areas of AI ethics, security, and privacy.
Hall joins the Knownwell AI Advisory Board as a leading voice on how UX will change in the age of AI. She has spent more than a decade on the cutting edge of innovation, design, and product leadership, a combination that gives her a unique perspective on how AI experiences can impact business growth. She is a sought-after speaker on topics including product leadership in the AI era. Previously, she scaled a global product strategy and user experience organization at 3Pillar Global, founded by Knownwell CEO David DeWolf. Hall and DeWolf co-authored "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks" while at 3Pillar. Hall will advise Knownwell in the areas of AI UX, product development, and continuous innovation.
"We're excited to have Andrew and Jessica bring their vast technical and product expertise to Knownwell's AI Advisory Board," said DeWolf. "Both care deeply about ensuring that AI is leveraged ethically in business applications in a way that elevates humanity. Andrew and Jessica's knowledge, combined with their empathetic and strategic thinking, will help move our mission forward."
About Knownwell
Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services executives with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 615.266.3497, [email protected], https://knownwell.com
SOURCE Knownwell
