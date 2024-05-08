AI Startup Knownwell Announces Two New AI Advisory Board Members

We're excited to have Andrew and Jessica bring their vast technical and product expertise to Knownwell's AI Advisory Board. Andrew and Jessica's knowledge, combined with their empathetic and strategic thinking, will help move our mission forward. Post this

Hall joins the Knownwell AI Advisory Board as a leading voice on how UX will change in the age of AI. She has spent more than a decade on the cutting edge of innovation, design, and product leadership, a combination that gives her a unique perspective on how AI experiences can impact business growth. She is a sought-after speaker on topics including product leadership in the AI era. Previously, she scaled a global product strategy and user experience organization at 3Pillar Global, founded by Knownwell CEO David DeWolf. Hall and DeWolf co-authored "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks" while at 3Pillar. Hall will advise Knownwell in the areas of AI UX, product development, and continuous innovation.

"We're excited to have Andrew and Jessica bring their vast technical and product expertise to Knownwell's AI Advisory Board," said DeWolf. "Both care deeply about ensuring that AI is leveraged ethically in business applications in a way that elevates humanity. Andrew and Jessica's knowledge, combined with their empathetic and strategic thinking, will help move our mission forward."

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services executives with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 615.266.3497, [email protected], https://knownwell.com

SOURCE Knownwell