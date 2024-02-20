AI Startup Knownwell Names Courtney Baker Chief Marketing Officer

"Courtney joining our team as CMO is a pivotal moment for Knownwell. Her profound understanding of brand evolution, thought leadership, and passion for AI-driven solutions align perfectly with our vision." Post this

David DeWolf, Founder and CEO of Knownwell, expressed his enthusiasm about Baker's appointment, stating, "Courtney joining our team as CMO is a pivotal moment for Knownwell. Her profound understanding of brand evolution, thought leadership, and passion for AI-driven solutions align perfectly with our vision."

Before joining Knownwell, Baker's impactful five-year tenure at Full Focus was marked by significant achievements. As Chief Marketing Officer and later Chief Revenue Officer, she was instrumental in transforming Full Focus from a personality-led brand, under the leadership of former Thomas Nelson CEO Michael Hyatt, to a product-focused brand renowned for the Full Focus planner and related products. Her strategic vision and execution in these roles underscore her capability to effectively brand and position companies in a competitive market.

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services executives with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

