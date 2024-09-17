AI Startup Raises $1.5M, Relocates to Cincinnati, and Expands Leadership Team

"Out of the hundreds of startups I've worked with, Prof Jim stands out for its unparalleled potential." - Kelly King Post this

In conjunction with the relocation and funding, Prof Jim has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of two key employees.

Kelly King, the new Vice President of Partnerships, brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as Program Director at StartEd in New York City, where she guided numerous EdTech startups in achieving product-market fit and produced the annual EDTECH WEEK conference. An Ohio native like Walley, King holds a degree from Boston University and a Masters in Education Entrepreneurship from the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education. Her diverse career includes work with the U.S. Department of State and nonprofit roles, including leadership at a Brooklyn charter school during the COVID-19 pandemic. " Working closely with founders made me realize I was itching to transition from advising startups to actively working within one," said King. "Out of the hundreds of startups I've worked with, Prof Jim stands out for its unparalleled potential."

Dr. Kelly Puzio has also joined Prof Jim as the Director of Learning Research, leaving his tenured position at Washington State University. A Midwest native with a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University and an undergraduate degree from Notre Dame, Dr. Puzio is a leading voice in equitable and innovative education. With over $4.9 million in federal grants and numerous publications in top-tier journals, Puzio is well-regarded for his contributions to the field. He will spearhead the latest pedagogical research to ensure Prof Jim's AI technology continues to evolve and deliver impactful learning outcomes.

Prof Jim currently employs 35 people across the United States and internationally. The company's patented AI technology is setting new standards in creating exceptional learning experiences. "This is just the beginning," added Puzio, "Prof Jim is leading the charge toward a future where every student can benefit from a personalized education."

Maria Walley, Prof Jim Inc., 1 +15133946262, [email protected], www.profjim.com

