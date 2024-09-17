AI Startup Raises $1.5M, Relocates to Cincinnati, and Expands Leadership Team

Prof Jim, a Silicon Valley-based startup, raises $1.5M and bets on the Midwest.
CINCINNATI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prof Jim, a pioneering startup in the field of AI-driven education, today announced the successful closing of its $1.5 million seed funding round. The investment, led by Don Douglas, Managing Director of the Geekdom Fund and Manager of 186k Ventures, marks a significant milestone for the company. Douglas expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I had stayed in touch with a co-founder and became increasingly interested as the team continued to make incredible progress over the past couple of years. This is an exciting phase for Prof Jim. They're changing how educational multimedia is made, and are well-positioned for rapid growth."
As part of its strategic expansion, Prof Jim has relocated its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Cincinnati, Ohio. Co-founder Maria Walley played a crucial role in this move. "Cincinnati has excellent talent for education, marketing, sales, and content production," Walley explained. "It will help us scale. From a personal perspective as well, I'm thrilled to create jobs in my hometown and be part of the community that has shaped me."
In conjunction with the relocation and funding, Prof Jim has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of two key employees.
Kelly King, the new Vice President of Partnerships, brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as Program Director at StartEd in New York City, where she guided numerous EdTech startups in achieving product-market fit and produced the annual EDTECH WEEK conference. An Ohio native like Walley, King holds a degree from Boston University and a Masters in Education Entrepreneurship from the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education. Her diverse career includes work with the U.S. Department of State and nonprofit roles, including leadership at a Brooklyn charter school during the COVID-19 pandemic. " Working closely with founders made me realize I was itching to transition from advising startups to actively working within one," said King. "Out of the hundreds of startups I've worked with, Prof Jim stands out for its unparalleled potential."
Dr. Kelly Puzio has also joined Prof Jim as the Director of Learning Research, leaving his tenured position at Washington State University. A Midwest native with a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University and an undergraduate degree from Notre Dame, Dr. Puzio is a leading voice in equitable and innovative education. With over $4.9 million in federal grants and numerous publications in top-tier journals, Puzio is well-regarded for his contributions to the field. He will spearhead the latest pedagogical research to ensure Prof Jim's AI technology continues to evolve and deliver impactful learning outcomes.
Prof Jim currently employs 35 people across the United States and internationally. The company's patented AI technology is setting new standards in creating exceptional learning experiences. "This is just the beginning," added Puzio, "Prof Jim is leading the charge toward a future where every student can benefit from a personalized education."
