AI SuitUp Redefines AI-Generated Headshots with Launch of Its Stable Diffusion XL Model

"The AI-headshot market is flooded with subpar products notorious for churning out lackluster or even offensive results," said Simon Restelli, founder of AI SuitUp. "Gender and racial bias are glaring issues with much of the technology, and that's a problem AI SuitUp is solving for. Our new algorithm is the solution to this problem while offering never-before-seen photorealism and professionalism that other products haven't been able to deliver on. And fast delivery in under three hours also gives our product a competitive advantage."

AI SuitUp simplifies and expedites AI headshot creation with the addition of the Stable Diffusion XL algorithm. To create their headshot, users input 16 pictures or selfies. The algorithm then creates 150 high-definition, photorealistic professional headshots in under three hours without the user paying thousands for a professional photography session.

"We're also democratizing access to professional headshots with our solution," added Restelli. "For many people, traditional professional headshots are cost prohibitive, giving others who can afford such luxuries a leg up in the job search. But with our fast and affordable AI-driven option, more people will be able to enjoy professional headshots and more confidently apply for jobs."

AI SuitUp's launch of its new algorithm will continue to strengthen the company's reputation as a leader in the industry. The well-established company has received high user marks and outranks the competition in its niche based on reviews on Trustpilot.

