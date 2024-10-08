AI Takes Center Stage: Christine D. Gagnon to Kick Off Day 2 of Finance & Accounting Tech Expo (FATE)

"It is a privilege to share insights and explore some of the more technical and complex issues we face today. -My hope is that this session will offer meaningful insights and help senior finance executives identify opportunities and pose incisive questions." Christine D. Gagnon Post this

"Christine is at the forefront of emerging tech issues facing financial executives. Her experience in the field, combined with her academic background and involvement with various initiatives including MIT's Work of the Future Initiative and TED, enables her to bring critical insights and innovations into practical application," stated RD Whitney, Director of FATE.

Following her keynote, Christine will moderate a panel discussion featuring top-tier finance leaders Anthony Rose, CFO of Kapitus, and Jordan Licht, CFO of Burford Capital. Together, they'll break down AI's real-world applications and how it's disrupting the finance world. If you're looking to future-proof your organization, this is a conversation you can't afford to miss.

"I'm excited to be part of this event, especially given the critical mass of professionals expected to attend," Gagnon remarked. "Serving at the helm of the finance function is as exhilarating as it is challenging. It is a privilege to share insights and explore some of the more technical and complex issues we face today. While we may not have all the answers, my hope is that this session will offer meaningful insights and help senior finance executives identify opportunities and pose incisive questions."

Event Details:

October 29-30 | Jacob Javits Convention Center, NYC

[Register Now: Finance & Accounting Tech Expo] (Prices Increase October 15)

FATE is the ultimate stage to connect with industry innovators, explore cutting-edge technology, and see how AI is reshaping finance as we know it. Secure your spot today and get ready to unlock the future of finance!

About Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE):

Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is produced by Chief Executive companies the CFO Leadership Council and StrategicCFO360. Known for its engagement with the C-suite (CEOs, Board Members and CFOs), Chief Executive Group engages with over 300,000 senior executives through peer networks and research surveys.

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council empowers senior financial executives through a collaborative and energetic community. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," it helps members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership. Owned by Chief Executive Group, it includes multiple chapters across the U.S. and Canada with over 2,500 members. CFO Leadership Council

About Strategic CFO360:

StrategicCFO360 is the leading media platform reaching 140,000+ CFOs and senior finance executives who run large and mid-sized enterprises in North America. StrategicCFO360

About Christine D. Gagnon:

Gagnon, a Certified Public Accountant, currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Roha Group Inc; she is also Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CDG Holdings Group. She most recently held the positions of IT Finance Transformation Leader and Head of Finance, GenAI at Honeywell International Inc. Gagnon previously held the positions of Chief Financial Officer, African Asset Finance Company; EMEIA Chief Operating Officer, EMEIA Chief Financial Officer, and Global Head of Go-to-Market, Financial Crime, and Chief Operating Officer, Financial Services Africa at EY; First Vice President, Offices of the Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman at OneWest Bank; and Senior Manager at PwC. She is a member of MIT's Work of the Future Working Group as well as Women Defining AI (WDAI), Senior Women in Private Equity (SWIPE) Network, and Worldwide Women's Association (WWA). She is active in the veteran community volunteering for Hire Heroes USA and serves on the Board of The Partnership to End Homelessness and Humans for Healthcare. Christine is also an active member of the TED community, serving as speaker coach for TEDxColumbiaUniversity and Founder/Licensee of TEDxCatawba; she previously served as the speaker coach for TEDxLondonBusinessSchool. Gagnon graduated magna cum laude with distinction from the University of Connecticut, earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, a Master of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration. She also attended Harvard Business School as well as Stanford University, focusing on corporate strategy and innovation and most recently completed a Master of Legal Studies at the Washington University School of Law.

To learn more about Christine D. Gagnon: www.christinedgagnon.com

Media Contact

RD Whitney, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 603.440.9332, [email protected], cfolc.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The CFO Leadership Council