AI Tech Dragons Inc. Completes Series A Funding to Advance 4C Predictions as the Premier AI Predictive Platform

AI Tech Dragons Inc. Boosts 4C Predictions to Leading Position in Predictive AI with $18M Valuation After Series A.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Tech Dragons Inc. has announced the successful completion of a Series A funding round, raising its valuation to $18 million to accelerate the growth of 4C Predictions. This follows a seed round in 2023, where the company secured a valuation of $10 million. The new investment will be instrumental in establishing 4C Predictions as the leading platform for predictive AI models, effectively connecting innovative AI model creators with users across various industries.

4C Predictions innovates by linking AI predictive model creators directly with users, akin to a professional network for AI models. Initially focusing on sports predictions, the platform plans to expand into cryptocurrencies, stock markets, politics, and military forecasting. 4C Predictions enables users to access and follow advanced AI models developed by top mathematicians, engineers, and prediction experts, allowing them to gain crucial insights and a competitive advantage.

The platform has seen substantial interest from users seeking advanced predictive tools and from AI specialists aiming to display their work on a renowned stage. This high demand underscores the growing importance of predictive analytics in foreseeing trends and making data-driven decisions in various sectors.

At AI Tech Dragons Inc., the focus is on enhancing the predictive capabilities of AI, which holds promise for not only financial gains but also for promoting global stability and efficiency. The company is dedicated to continually attracting top talent to contribute to 4C Predictions, ensuring it remains at the cutting edge of predictive technology.

AI Tech Dragons Inc. is committed to expanding 4C Predictions into the definitive source for predictive analytics across multiple sectors, driven by the platform's ability to harness and showcase global AI talent.

About AI Tech Dragons Inc.

AI Tech Dragons Inc. leads in the development of innovative platforms that connect AI model creators directly with consumers. Through 4C Predictions, the company is transforming access to predictive analytics, empowering individuals and businesses to make strategic decisions informed by cutting-edge AI technology.

Media Contact

Deon Schwabsky - Chief Technical Officer, AI Tech Dragons Inc., +27 (0) 72 930 2112, [email protected], https://www.aitechdragons.ai/

SOURCE AI Tech Dragons Inc.