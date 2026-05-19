AI That Helps People Find Their Own Answers: WhisperQuake Completes Proof of Concept

This proof of concept is an important readiness signal: core parts of our method can move into technology, and we are ready to take the next step toward building tools that support patients and clinicians without adding more burden to either. Post this

WhisperQuake's method starts from the insight that people often have more of their own meaning, priorities, fears, hopes, and next steps than standard conversations make room for. The company builds clarity engines to help people find their own words and meaning without being led, advised, or second-guessed.

People living with chronic illness, serious illness, or complex care needs often struggle to articulate what they actually want from their care. Appointments are short, the power dynamic is real, and by the time they leave, people may not have said the thing that mattered most. The result is goals they may not follow through on, plans that do not stick, and a persistent feeling of not being heard.

For healthcare organizations, this points toward a way to support people before and between conversations, when they may still be finding the words for what matters, what they fear, what they need, and what they want understood. Research has linked poor communication between patients and clinicians with medical errors, longer stays, and wasted resources.

WhisperQuake is developing a patient-facing app intended to help people with chronic illness, serious illness, or complex care needs find their own words for what they think, want, need, fear, hope for, and want understood. That clarity can support more useful conversations with clinicians, families, caregivers, and care teams.

WhisperQuake CEO Robin Weldon Cope said: "Healthcare asks a lot of patients, families, and clinicians, often in moments when people are tired, afraid, rushed, or trying to make sense of too much at once. WhisperQuake exists because we believe better support can be built into the system before meaning gets missed. This proof of concept is an important readiness signal: core parts of our method can move into technology, and we are ready to take the next step toward building tools that support patients and clinicians without adding more burden to either."

Judy Rees, WhisperQuake's Global Head of Methodology, explained: "The challenge was keeping the AI on the method. Left to itself, AI always wants to help — to advise, to reassure, to fill the silence. The WhisperQuake Method does none of those things. This proof of concept shows we can hold that line."

The proof of concept received AWS-supported funding and was deployed on AWS infrastructure. It was built to precise technical specifications and validated against defined success criteria. This work builds on earlier successful development by WhisperQuake and focuses on another primary capability within the company's technology.

WhisperQuake will seek investment to develop the patient-facing app, with an initial focus on people living with chronic illness, serious illness, or complex care needs.

About WhisperQuake

WhisperQuake is a consultancy and healthcare technology company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit whisperquake.com.

Media Contact

Robin Cope, WhisperQuake Inc., 1 808-457-2779, [email protected], https://www.whisperquake.com/

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SOURCE WhisperQuake Inc.