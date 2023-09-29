AI Thought Leader Jeff DePascale Named Chief Technology Officer, Reinforcing CallRevu's Commitment to Pioneering Communications Intelligence Solutions in Auto Industry

DePascale shared, "It's been exciting and fulfilling to be part of the journey that has led us here today - expanding and maturing our communication intelligence products that CallRevu delivers to retail automotive dealers." Tweet this

Ben Chodor, Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Jeff DePascale is an exceptional technology leader who has been instrumental in CallRevu's strategic business growth over the past three years. Promoting Jeff is another essential component of my primary objectives, since joining CallRevu as CEO, to create change that will enhance our already outstanding performance."

Regarding his new role, DePascale shared, "It's been exciting and fulfilling to be part of the journey that has led us here today - expanding and maturing our communication intelligence products that CallRevu delivers to retail automotive dealers." As he takes on his responsibilities as CTO, he looks forward to addressing the challenges ahead.

By promoting DePascale to this position, CallRevu is sending a message that they are committed to delivering top-notch service with cutting-edge AI technologies, designed specifically with retail automotive clients in mind.

