AI Thought Leader Jeff DePascale Named Chief Technology Officer, Reinforcing CallRevu's Commitment to Pioneering Communications Intelligence Solutions in Auto Industry

Jeff DePascale is well-positioned to lead CallRevu's team in its mission to deliver world-class, modern, compliant products leveraging best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
BALTIMORE, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRevu, the distinguished leader in automotive communication solutions, has announced the promotion of Jeff DePascale to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With 16 years of experience in technology and 12 years specializing in enterprise SaaS, DePascale is well-positioned to lead CallRevu's team in its mission to deliver world-class, modern, compliant products leveraging best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Prior to joining CallRevu three years ago as Senior Vice President of Technology, DePascale was Venture Lead for Cognizant Technology Solutions' cloud omnichannel contact center platform Onvida, servicing enterprise customers in Retail, Banking/Financial Services, and Insurance verticals. He also brings extensive experience from his time at QBridge leading the development of a web application platform serving multiple Fortune 500 companies, and as CTO for Vroggo, an AR/VR science education platform.
Ben Chodor, Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Jeff DePascale is an exceptional technology leader who has been instrumental in CallRevu's strategic business growth over the past three years. Promoting Jeff is another essential component of my primary objectives, since joining CallRevu as CEO, to create change that will enhance our already outstanding performance."
Regarding his new role, DePascale shared, "It's been exciting and fulfilling to be part of the journey that has led us here today - expanding and maturing our communication intelligence products that CallRevu delivers to retail automotive dealers." As he takes on his responsibilities as CTO, he looks forward to addressing the challenges ahead.
By promoting DePascale to this position, CallRevu is sending a message that they are committed to delivering top-notch service with cutting-edge AI technologies, designed specifically with retail automotive clients in mind.
Media Contact
Susan Lovett, CallRevu, 702.521.9233, [email protected], www.callrevu.com
SOURCE CallRevu
Share this article