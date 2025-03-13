AI Tire Management Leader Revvo Partners With Samsara To Lower Fleet Costs & Improve Driver Safety With Hands-free Alerting

Revvo's integration with Samsara enables proactive, AI-powered insights that dramatically improve fleet operations

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo Technologies, the leader in AI tire management, today announced its partnership with Samsara, pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform. Available through the Samsara App Marketplace, the Revvo integration offers fleet operators detailed, actionable insights on every connected tire in their fleet. Revvo and Samsara also announced a hands-free alerting feature for drivers via the Samsara Driver app, promoting safe driving while maximizing the safety and uptime of the tires in use.

Operators no longer have to manage and make sense of overwhelming tire data—Revvo automates the collection of over 30 variables and data sources that impact tire health, processes the data on its proprietary Revvo AI platform trained on over 1 billion miles of data, and provides substantial, immediate returns to customers.

Revvo and Samsara's fleet partners span a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, government, and manufacturing. Integrating Revvo's IoT tire sensors, AI-powered tire insights, and real-time data analytics, this partnership will help fleets of all sizes—from small businesses to large enterprises—streamline operations and reduce costs.

"Revvo cares deeply about road safety and fleet efficiency," says Revvo CEO Sunjay Dodani. "Revvo's partnership with Samsara streamlines how customers can take advantage of Revvo's AI Tire Management solution, and just as importantly, how customers can promote safer, more efficient vehicles across their entire fleet."

Tires are one of the top variable operating expenses for fleet operators. Because tire failures lead to costly downtime, unplanned repairs, and fuel inefficiencies, proactive tire management is critical for reducing overall fleet operating costs. Fleets that leverage Revvo on the Samsara platform can immediately save on fuel, labor, and tire expenses as well as mitigate road safety incidents by over 80%.

Samsara partners can start immediately with Revvo's platform, and see material ROI within days. To learn more about Revvo's integration with Samsara, visit https://www.samsara.com/resources/marketplace/revvo.

About Revvo

Revvo is improving how vehicles move on our roads through a tire sensor-agnostic AI platform that gives real-time remote tire management insights based on 1 billion miles of data. Connecting every tire on thousands of vehicles in trucking fleets, delivery vans, and cars, Revvo's predictive solution improves safety, efficiency, and uptime for drivers and operators. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Revvo has monitored over 975 billion tire rotations for an unmatched depth of safety and performance analysis. More information is available at www.revvo.ai.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Revvo, 1 (833) 689-3133

