AI Travel Startup Tabiji Delivers Custom Itineraries With Zero Staff

Tabiji.ai uses an autonomous AI agent to research 50,000+ real traveler reviews, build personalized itineraries, and deliver them to customers in under 60 seconds — all without a single human employee involved in the process.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tabiji.ai, a new travel platform, is proving that a single creator and an AI agent can run an entire business with no employees, no office, no overhead.

Created by Bernard Huang, Tabiji uses an autonomous AI agent named Psy to handle every step of its operation: researching destinations, analyzing over 50,000 real traveler reviews from Reddit and travel forums, building personalized itineraries, deploying them to the web, and emailing customers.