Tabiji.ai uses an autonomous AI agent to research 50,000+ real traveler reviews, build personalized itineraries, and deliver them to customers in under 60 seconds — all without a single human employee involved in the process.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tabiji.ai, a new travel platform, is proving that a single creator and an AI agent can run an entire business with no employees, no office, no overhead.
Created by Bernard Huang, Tabiji uses an autonomous AI agent named Psy to handle every step of its operation: researching destinations, analyzing over 50,000 real traveler reviews from Reddit and travel forums, building personalized itineraries, deploying them to the web, and emailing customers.
The platform has already fulfilled more than 50 custom itinerary orders across destinations spanning Tokyo, Lisbon, Mexico City, and dozens more. Each itinerary features curated restaurant picks, hidden local experiences, and day-by-day plans built from what real travelers actually recommend — not sponsored influencer content.
Unlike traditional travel agencies that rely on large teams or generic template builders that recycle the same tourist traps, Tabiji's AI agent operates 24/7, processing orders overnight and on weekends without human intervention. The entire business runs on less than $500 per month in AI operating costs.
"I built Tabiji to prove that one person with the right AI tools can deliver a better product than companies with entire teams," said Bernard Huang, creator of Tabiji.ai. "Psy doesn't just generate text — Psy researches, builds, deploys, and delivers. Psy runs the entire business."
Tabiji also publishes free destination guides at https://tabiji.ai/popular-picks/, featuring data-driven recommendations for destinations, restaurants, cafes, and experiences worldwide.
For more information or to order a custom itinerary, visit https://tabiji.ai/plan
Media Contact
Bernard Huang, Tabiji, 1 4698352411, [email protected], https://tabiji.ai/
SOURCE Tabiji
