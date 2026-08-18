"For twenty years I've taught brands how to become the trusted leader in their category by answering buyers' real questions honestly. AI has caught up, and AITS 2.0 is the first tool to map those signals to the world of AI search." - Marcus Sheridan, Co-Founder - AI Trust Signals Post this

AI Trust Signals 2.0 addresses what other AI visibility tools miss: AI recommends brands it can find proof for. The platform measures the proof AI looks for, the 19 signals that drive both human buyers and AI recommendations. It shows owners exactly where their brand wins and where they're falling short, so they know precisely what to build to be the recommended choice. It guides them through fixes in priority order, in plain language, not technical jargon.

Most AI visibility tools are built for technical users and large enterprises with larger budgets. AI Trust Signals is built for the busy operator who wants to win with a trusted partner, not add a new job description to their to-do list or spend an arm and a leg to compete. The platform makes AI trust easy to measure, understand, and fix, with tools that help owners take action.

Since its 2025 founding, AI Trust Signals has completed more than 10,000 brand trust analyses and grown to over 500 subscribers and 14 agency partners. Across those analyses, the average business scores 61 out of 100 on the AI Trust Signals Score, a range that means AI is unlikely to recommend that business.

"Every tool in this market shows owners how often their name appears in AI answers. The chart goes up and your pipeline stays thin," said Patrick Moorhead, co-founder and CEO. "We built 2.0 to answer what actually matters: why does AI recommend some businesses and skip others, and what do I do about it? AI recommends brands it can find proof for. We measure that proof, and put the plan to build it, in a platform a busy owner can actually use."

Marcus Sheridan, co-founder, added: "For twenty years I've taught brands how to become the trusted leader in their category by answering buyers' real questions honestly. AI has caught up. It now rewards the exact same signals my work has proven successful for two decades. AI Trust Signals 2.0 measures those signals and maps them to how AI actually decides."

Any business can see what AI says about it, free and without signing up, at www.aitrustsignals.com/recommends. Subscription plans with full functionality are $25 a month after a free 10 day trial, and Done For You service is available for owners who want the work handled for them.

About AI Trust Signals

AI Trust Signals is the AI trust company for everyday business owners. When a buyer asks AI who to hire, AI recommends a business or skips it, and most owners never find out why. The platform answers that question: it shows what AI says about a business today, scores the 19 signals AI checks before it recommends anyone, and hands the owner a plain-language fix list. Across more than 10,000 brand trust analyses completed since 2025, the platform has grown to over 500 subscribers and 14 agency partners.

Founded in 2025 by Patrick Moorhead and Marcus Sheridan, author of They Ask You Answer and Endless Customers, AI Trust Signals acquired Jarts.io in 2026, whose technology powers the platform's Virtual Buyer, Reputation Readout, and Workbench.

Media Contact

Patrick Moorhead, The AI Authority Company, 1 3125436903, [email protected], www.aitrustsignals.com

SOURCE AI Trust Signals