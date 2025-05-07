AI Vision Training System 'OTUS' Launches in the U.S. for Vision Therapy Centers

Korean AI Vision Training Device OTUS Launches in the U.S. to Automate Accommodation Therapy for Clinics. Clinics can now offer app-connected home-based vision training with OTUS, boosting adherence and reducing workload.

DALLAS and SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision therapy clinics across the U.S. can now access a more innovative, scalable solution for accommodation training. Edenlux Corp., a digital eye health company from South Korea, has officially launched OTUS, an AI powered vision therapy device designed to automate both measurement and training routines. After winning a CES Innovation Award in 2023 and surpassing USD 10 million in cumulative global sales, Edenlux now expands OTUS into the U.S. market. The device is currently being utilized in optometry clinics, vision therapy centers, and optical stores throughout South Korea, earning high satisfaction from healthcare professionals and patients. OTUS replaces manual flipper-based routines with a Bluetooth-connected device and mobile app. OTUS vision training routines can be completed at home, allowing patients to watch YouTube or read during sessions—boosting convenience and adherence. A professional version of the app enables clinics to remotely monitor patient progress, track adherence, and tailor therapy protocols using real-time data. "Our goal was to reduce clinical burden while increasing patient access to effective therapy," said Dr. Sungyong Park, CEO of Edenlux and a former military doctor who overcame his vision loss. "OTUS allows clinicians to offer consistent, personalized routines with less chair time." Unlike VR-based tools, OTUS features an open-view design and supports interchangeable prescription lenses, making daily use more comfortable and realistic. It also uses AI to recommend lens diopters tailored to each user's focusing ability, creating a more personalized and practical training experience. Clinical case studies from South Korea show that OTUS improves symptoms of early presbyopia, convergence insufficiency (CI), and Nearwork-Induced Transient Myopia (NITM) in adult and pediatric users. Patients report improved focusing speed and visual comfort after only 1–3 months of use.