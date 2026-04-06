AI Website Builder Kite Handles SEO, Bug Fixes, and Maintenance for Freelancers and Small Businesses

"The dirty secret of every website builder is that building the site is the easy part. The hard part is everything that comes after. Pages drift out of SEO. Contact forms break. Links go dead. We built Kite so they don't." — Abhishek Nayak, co-founder and CEO of Kite. Post this

"The dirty secret of every website builder is that building the site is the easy part," said Abhishek Nayak, co-founder and CEO of Kite. "The hard part is everything that comes after. Pages drift out of SEO. Contact forms break. Links go dead. Small businesses don't have someone on staff to catch that, and they shouldn't need to. These are problems that should never happen in the first place. We built Kite so they don't."

A New Platform for Freelance Web Designers

Kite is gaining early traction among freelance web designers who build and manage websites for clients. The AI website builder addresses several pain points specific to this growing market.

Freelancers using Kite can deliver websites that look professional and convert, without needing to code, design, or maintain them. Instead of starting from generic templates, Kite generates several distinct design directions based on a client's business. From there, designers shape the site through conversation — testing headlines, layouts, imagery, and content — the way they work with a creative partner.

After launch, Kite's background agents handle ongoing website maintenance tasks like SEO, broken link detection, and quality assurance. These processes are often overlooked, but they quietly erode a site's performance when they go unmanaged. Meanwhile, built-in guardrails keep clients from introducing errors into their sites through routine updates, so designers and clients can both trust that websites stay functional and in line with good design principles.

Built for Small Businesses Who Have Better Things to Do

Small business owners like photographers, personal trainers, wedding planners, and restaurateurs are also turning to Kite because it eliminates the ongoing complexity of website maintenance. The intuitive interface and autonomous agents address a crucial pain point for people with limited time or attention to spend on their web presence.

"I've built websites with Wix, Webflow, Figma Sites, Framer, WordPress, Bolt, and Lovable. The difference with Kite is the effort needed, time it takes, and overall cost to build something that looks the part. In a couple of days I can build what I want and get the output quality that I want," says Naveen Prabhu, co-founder and CEO at GetReplies.

A New Product from Appsmith

Kite is a new product from Appsmith, the open-source internal tools platform backed by $52 million from Insight Partners, Accel, and Canaan. Appsmith serves as operational infrastructure for teams at Dropbox, AWS, ByteDance, and dozens of other enterprises, and has earned more than 39,000 GitHub stars from developers worldwide.

"Building Appsmith taught us one of the most important lessons behind Kite: there's a world of difference between getting software up and running and keeping it running well over time," said Nayak. "That's true for enterprise dashboards, and it's just as true for the websites that small businesses depend on to find clients and grow. Kite is what happens when you apply that lesson to the web."

Availability

Kite is available now for free at kite.ai.

About Kite

Kite (kite.ai) makes websites that take care of themselves. This agentic web platform combines conversational web design with AI agents that keep sites optimized, functional, and free of the quiet breakage that costs businesses customers. Built by the founding team behind Appsmith, the open-source internal tool builder with over 39,000 GitHub stars, Kite is available free at kite.ai

Media Contact

Devon Wells, Kite, 1 2064889754, [email protected], https://kite.ai

SOURCE Kite