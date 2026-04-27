AI Website Builder Kite Turns Any LinkedIn Profile Into a Personal Website in One Click

"Having your own website is an obvious way to show your skills and allow people who need your expertise to find you. Now, Kite makes that website for you in one click." — Abhishek Nayak, CEO of Kite.ai Post this

Since the feature launched on April 2, over 1,300 LinkedIn members have used it to create a custom web presence that they fully own and control.

"LinkedIn is great for networking, but it's hard to stand out when every profile looks the same," says Abhishek Nayak, cofounder and CEO of Kite. "We built this LinkedIn-to-website feature so anyone can use the information they've already shared to take full control of their web presence, whether they're job hunting, freelancing, or just want their own home on the web."

From Profile Data to Professional Narrative

LinkedIn-to-Website goes beyond importing a résumé. Kite's AI draws on employment history, skills, and individual posts shared on LinkedIn to generate a custom, multipage website. Recommendations become testimonials. Skills and projects become credibility signals. Posts get repackaged as areas of expertise, surfaced to highlight deep knowledge that has otherwise been lost to the scroll of a social feed.

Anyone can use Kite to create a website from their LinkedIn profile, but it's especially useful for freelancers, consultants, or anybody who has considered starting their own business.

"Many people think about entrepreneurship, but it's easy to get bogged down in details," says Nayak. "Having your own website is an obvious way to show your skills and allow people who need your expertise to find you. Now, Kite makes that website for you in one click."

Owning Your Search Result

LinkedIn profiles give professionals little control over how their identity and expertise are presented on the open web. Conversely, a Kite-generated site is fully owned and customizable. For anyone who has Googled their own name and found a LinkedIn page that buries the real value they offer, the new LinkedIn-to-website experience from Kite presents an alternative: a personal site they control that is optimized for SEO and ranking in AI search.

Perhaps most importantly, Kite websites are unique in that they continue to improve after publication. Kite has pioneered a new mode of agentic web management. Kite's AI agents check for SEO performance, propose improvements, and implement those fixes autonomously to keep your website ranking without manual overhead.

A LinkedIn Comment Away

Beyond the kite.ai/linkedin landing page, Kite has also deployed an automated LinkedIn bot that generates websites directly from post comments. Users can comment on a LinkedIn post and receive a link to their new personal website within minutes.

"With the rise of agentic AI platforms like OpenClaw and Claude Cowork, software interfaces are collapsing," says Nayak. "Any communication surface becomes a way to execute real work with less friction. Building a custom website from a LinkedIn comment is just the start."

Availability

LinkedIn-to-Website is available now for free at kite.ai/linkedin.

About Kite

Kite (kite.ai) makes websites that take care of themselves. This agentic web platform combines conversational web design with AI agents that keep sites optimized, functional, and free of the quiet breakage that costs businesses customers. Built by the founding team behind Appsmith, the open-source internal tool builder with over 39,000 GitHub stars, Kite is available free at kite.ai.

Media Contact

Devon Wells | Product Marketing Manager | [email protected]

For more information, visit kite.ai

Media Contact

Devon Wells, Kite, 1 2064889754, [email protected], https://kite.ai

SOURCE Kite