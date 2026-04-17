ai1 Technologies and Qulix Expand Partnership to Bring ScoreAI to Real Estate Companies Worldwide

Expanded scope adds rapid AI-powered mortgage pre-qualification and pre-approval assessment workflows for real estate companies of all sizes across North America and global markets - helping buyers move sooner, lenders receive better-qualified opportunities, and agencies add financing intelligence without becoming lenders.

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. and CHESHIRE, England, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ai1 Technologies, a pioneer in economy-aware AI-driven lending decision support, and Qulix, a global technology delivery consultancy, today announced an expansion of their strategic relationship to extend ai1 ScoreAI into real estate distribution channels.

Under the expanded scope, real estate agencies, brokerages, portals, and property companies of all sizes will be able to refer prospective buyers directly from property-search and agent-assisted workflows into ScoreAI for rapid mortgage pre-qualification and pre-approval assessment. ScoreAI evaluates assets, credit, liabilities, employment and income, affordability ratios, and other borrower inputs in the context of live macroeconomic conditions - including rates, inflation, and employment trends - to give buyers a faster view of financeability and lenders an earlier, cleaner read on borrower readiness.

Delivered through the ai1 Lending Suite, ScoreAI can be embedded via AI agents, web forms or APIs, aligned with LOS and MISMO-based workflows, and deployed in public cloud, hybrid, or private environments. Its explainable, audit-ready outputs are designed to support compliant lender review while helping real estate firms improve conversion, reduce fallout, and add measurable value without becoming mortgage originators themselves.

In benchmark results cited by ai1, the ScoreAI weighted ensemble achieved 98.69% test accuracy, while a tuned lender-specific model achieved 98.92% accuracy on a separate loan-office dataset. The broader ScoreAI roadmap also includes repayment, prepayment, and mortgage behavior intelligence relevant to underwriting, portfolio surveillance, and investor-facing analytics.

"This expansion moves lender-grade intelligence to the top of the real estate funnel. Agencies can help serious buyers understand mortgage readiness in minutes, lenders receive better-qualified opportunities, and borrowers get a faster, more transparent path forward. We are introducing ai1 ScoreAI capabilities to existing customers and expanding to new prospects globally."

-- Philip Wallace, CEO, ai1 Technologies

"ScoreAI evaluates borrower data together with live macro signals and shows the main factors behind the assessment. That combination of speed, interpretability, and adaptive learning is what makes it valuable in fast-moving housing markets."

-- Dr. Konstantin Malkov, CTO, ai1 Technologies

"Qulix is helping productize the integrations and enterprise delivery needed to connect real estate front ends, lender workflows, and compliance-grade infrastructure at scale. Embedding finance-ready qualification at the point of property search can improve buyer conversion and reduce wasted cycles for agents and lender partners alike. It is a practical way for real estate firms to add value without taking on the role of a lender".

-- Alex Arabey, Partner and Director of Business Development at Qulix

Actual lending decisions remain subject to lender underwriting standards, program guidelines, and applicable law.

About ai1 Technologies and Qulix

ai1 Technologies builds economy-aware AI lending tools that digitize application intake and decision support, including ScoreAI for real-time risk, pricing, limits, and explainable mortgage intelligence.

Qulix is an international custom software development, testing, and technology consultancy with deep banking and fintech expertise. Delivering AI/ML, QA, UX/UI, DevOps, and dedicated engineering teams, Qulix helps financial institutions migrate from legacy systems to modern, AI-driven secure and compliant enterprise infrastructures.

Media Contacts

ai1 Technologies: [email protected] | +1 732 795 3717 Qulix: [email protected] | +44 151 528 8015

Media Contact

Philip Wallace, ai1 Technologies, 1 732 795 3717, [email protected], https://ai1technologies.com/

SOURCE ai1 Technologies