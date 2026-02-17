ai1 Technologies and Qulix to Co-Develop AI Lending Suite and ScoreAI for Global Banks and Lenders

«ScoreAI adapts to a moving economy in real time. With Qulix, we are accelerating integrations globally and strengthening governance and low-latency performance so institutions can deploy with confidence. » -- Dr. Konstantin Malkov, CTO, aI1 Technologies Post this

Traditional credit models often rely on lagging indicators and static rules. ScoreAI transforms this process by fusing applicant data with live macroeconomic factors (inflation, interest rates, employment trends) in real time.

By automating complex decisioning workflows, the solution targets critical financial outcomes for lenders:

Cost Efficiency. Reducing the average production cost per loan by 17-24% (approximately $2,250 per funded loan) through automated intake and decision support.

Revenue Recapture. Recovering up to 12% of lost margin by identifying "near-miss" borrowers who were incorrectly declined by static models but are creditworthy under dynamic analysis.

Predictive Precision. Utilizing specialized weighted ensemble models to forecast repayment behavior with up to 98.9% accuracy on tuned datasets.

This architecture ensures every approval or denial is accompanied by a transparent, audit-ready explanation of the specific driving factors - a critical requirement for compliance with fair lending laws (such as ECOA) and global banking regulations.

«Banks need faster, auditable decisions - without adding headcount. This partnership is about delivering enterprise-grade AI decisioning that scales globally and plugs into real workflows. »

-- Philip Wallace, CEO, aI1 Technologies

«Our role is to help fintech innovators move from pilot to enterprise-scale production. We are excited to bring our delivery expertise to ensure these models run seamlessly, securely, and compliantly within clients' existing loan origination ecosystems. »

-- Alex Arabey, Partner and Director of Business Development at Qulix.

About aI1 Technologies aI1 Technologies builds economy-aware AI lending tools that digitize application intake and decision support, including ScoreAI for real-time risk, pricing, and limit guidance with explainable outputs and open APIs.

About Qulix Qulix is an international custom software development, testing, and technology consultancy with deep banking and fintech expertise. Delivering AI/ML, QA, UX/UI, DevOps, and dedicated engineering teams, Qulix helps financial institutions migrate from legacy systems to modern, AI-driven infrastructures. The company specializes in complex system integration, ensuring that innovations like ScoreAI are implemented with strict adherence to security and global compliance standards.

