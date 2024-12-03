ai1 Technologies announces Release 1.0 of the AI - based Lending Suite to revolutionize the FinTech Industry

We are excited to see ai1 Technologies' lending AI/ML models built over our applicants' data to automate the loan scoring process with high accuracy, while taking into consideration evolving economic factors. Pedro Estevez, CEO of Bancasa Mortgage Post this

By automating data collection and export processes, the AI-powered Secure Lending Agent and seamless Loan Origination integration drastically reduces manual effort and minimizes errors. The Machine Learning algorithms provide accurate predictive analysis and automated loan scoring in the context of the current micro and macroeconomic indicators, enabling lenders to make informed and accurate decisions in continuously changing economic climate.

ai1's Unique Advantage:

Dynamic Decision-Making: Our system seamlessly integrates applicant data with changing economic conditions, automatically identifying when previously declined or borderline applications become eligible.

Proactive Recommendations: Applicants receive clear, actionable advice on specific changes required to meet loan approval criteria.

What-If Analysis: With advanced manual or automated scenario modeling, lenders can compare historical and current application outcomes, unlocking new lending opportunities and improving decision accuracy.

ai1 Suite is not just another FinTech solution - it is the first version of a 'Live Lending/Credit Neuro - Net', a continuously learning system that evolves to make smarter, faster, and more precise credit decisions.

These features, combined with significantly reduced per-loan costs and minimized compliance-related fines, make the ai1 solution a compelling value proposition for the lending industry.

Our ai1 Lending Suite revolutionizes the lending industry by leveraging the power of AI and ML to streamline and automate the lending process in the context of current economic conditions, improve accuracy, and significantly reduce loan origination and underwriting costs.

Philip Wallace, CEO of ai1 Technologies and Sea View Mortgage

With over 240,000 loan officers and over 4,600 mortgage companies in the US (not including large banks), the lending industry faces significant challenges in maintaining profitability and compliance. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage companies reported a net loss of about $3,000.00 per loan and total per-loan expenses exceeding $12,500. Additionally, several companies incurred multi-million-dollar fines for not correctly collecting and storing compliance-related data. ai1 Technologies' AI/ML-based lending suite addresses these pain points head-on, offering powerful tools for lenders and creditors to streamline and automate their processes, improve accuracy, and significantly reduce costs.

We are excited to see ai1 Technologies' lending AI/ML models built over our applicants' data to automate the loan scoring process. Not only does it allow us to gain significant time and resource savings in the lending process, but it also impresses with the high level of Loan scoring accuracy while taking into consideration evolving economic factors.

Pedro Estevez, CEO of Bancasa Mortgage

ai1 Technologies is redefining the future of AI in fintech by partnering with the University of Cambridge's Physics-Inspired Computing Laboratory. Using advanced photonics and light-matter interactions, Physical Neural Networks (PNNs) enable massive-scale, high-efficiency computations within physical systems. This breakthrough technology allows unprecedented model scalability and private, on-device AI inference—transforming credit decision-making with lightning-fast, localized insights. The future of Fintech AI is here, bigger and faster than ever.

Natalia Berloff, Professor of Applied Mathematics, University of Cambridge, UK.

The ai1 application's SaaS model and compatibility with various private, hybrid and public cloud platforms provide lenders with the flexibility to adopt and deploy the solution according to their specific needs and compliance requirements.

Investing in revolutionary technologies such as KAN (Kolmogorov - Arnold Networks) - based Machine Learning models, Physical Neural Networks, and analog optimization platforms propels us to unparalleled computational speed and scalability. This advancement enables us to process complex economic models faster and make credit decisions with unprecedented precision.

Konstantin Malkov, ai1 Technologies CTO

